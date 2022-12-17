Here's A Look Inside Canada's Largest Canadian Tire In Ottawa & Damn, It's Huge (PHOTOS)
The store is the length of 36 NHL hockey rinks.
A giant new Canadian Tire store opened in Ottawa in September 2022 and it's the largest location in the country. Located at Carlingwood, the new store is a bright, modern space that is 135,000 square feet in size with two floors full of retail items.
The massive store is “focused on delivering a ‘wow’ experience to customers by showcasing the breadth and depth of Canadian Tire’s product assortment and bringing meaningful brand experiences to life,” according to a company fact sheet.
You'll find a six-car customer pick-up area for online orders, a four-season garden centre with towering windows and a spacious auto service area with a vehicle drive-in, lounge area and upscale tire wall.
Here is a look inside the new Canadian Tire store in Ottawa.
Two storeys of products for sale and checkout area at Canadian Tire in Ottawa.Megan Johnson | Narcity
As soon as you walk in you'll be greeted by the bright windows and soaring ceilings. You'll pass a replica of a 1954 red truck which was one of the first delivery trucks used by the company as well as a shiny white "Ottawa" sign that looks just like the one in the Byward Market.
'Ottawa' sign in front of towering windows at the Canadian Tire entrance.Megan Johnson | Narcity
A directory is also near the entrance, outlining the many sections of the store such as Toys, Party City, Kitchen, Sports and Tools. You'll even find the Christmas area highlighted where you'll find a large selection leading up to the holidays, right by the Patio & BBQ products.
Kids section full of toys at the new Canadian Tire Centre.Megan Johnson | Narcity
You're sure to find everything on your shopping list and then some because there are an overwhelming number of items to check out. If you're wandering through the Home section you might be surprised to find boom boxes and DVD players on the shelves along with more modern electronics.
Hockey skates wall and bench in the Sports area of Canadian Tire.Megan Johnson | Narcity
The Sports department features a wall of skates and accessories and a long bench similar to one you'd find at an indoor rink. You can shop for other things in this department too like bikes, fishing gear and workout equipment.
Kitchen department at Ottawa's new Canadian Tire. Megan Johnson | Narcity
You'll find multiple rows of coffee makers and related items in the Kitchen section and a fully stocked aisle of air purifiers and dehumidifiers in Home Comfort, among much more.
Service lounge and tire wall in the Auto Service department of Canadian Tire. Megan Johnson | Narcity
There are separate departments for Hardware, Automotive, Auto Service, Tools and Outdoor Power so whether you're doing home renovations or need to service your vehicle, this store has so many options. It's basically a Disney World for Canadian household goods and you need to see it in person to believe it.
This new Ottawa store is one of two “Remarkable Retail” Canadian Tire locations in Canada that are part of an investment to create better customer experiences across the country with an expanded product assortment and improved services. The second spot is also in Ontario in the city of Welland.