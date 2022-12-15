8 Christmas Decorations At Ottawa's New Canadian Tire That Only Canucks Will Appreciate
The new store has a huge Christmas section.🦝🎄
A massive new Canadian Tire store opened in September 2022 on Carling Avenue in Ottawa and it is considered the largest location in the country. This new store has a large Christmas section and there are so many quintessential Canadian decorations to choose from.
If you're looking for new holiday decor to liven up your home or can't resist an ornament that is sure to up your eh game, then you'll want to check out this festive section. Here are eight decorations found at Canadian Tire in Ottawa that only canucks will really understand.
Santa's Sleigh with Raccoons
Airblown inflatable Christmas decoration of raccoons pulling Santa's sleigh.
Price: $79.99 (on sale)
Details: Forget about Rudolph because Santa's sleigh can be led by some adorable trash pandas. This massive one-piece inflatable decoration features raccoons in a comical way that only Canadians will understand and it even lights up.
Canada Geese
LED light Canadian geese outdoor Christmas decoration.
Price: $69.99 (on sale)
Details: You may fear them and rightfully so but, as it states in their name, Canada geese are basically synonymous with the Great White North. Covered in LED lights and wrapped with festive plaid scarves, this decoration has "Canada" written all over it.
Wooden Skis
Hanging wooden skis holiday door decoration.
Price: $34.99
Details: Who needs a wreath of greenery and holly when you can strap some retro-looking skis on your front door? The skis feature some garland and have a vintage look that will bring back memories of hitting some of the many Canadian slopes with your family.
Buffalo Check Reindeer
Red plaid reindeer decoration from Canadian Tire.
Price: $13.49
Details: You can have a very plaid Christmas by decorating inside with a festive reindeer. At 18 inches tall, this Buffalo-checked deer could be a great addition to any size corner or table and looks like it's straight off of a Canadian fashion runway.
Canadian Cabin Raccoon
LED Canadian raccoon holiday decoration from Canadian Tire.
Price: $69.99
Details: If giant inflatables aren't your style, you can still decorate your lawn with a Canadian raccoon and this cute trash panda sparkles with LED lights. This lawn ornament is part of the same Canadian Cabin line as the twinkly Canadian geese so you can have a yard full of matching creatures.
Santa in Lounge Chair
Box of an inflatable Santa decoration lounging in a chair.
Price: $139.99
Details: If you're Canadian you've likely spotted a neighbour shovelling their driveway wearing shorts or been part of a polar dip where you jump into icy waters wearing a swimsuit. If situations like those are ones you can relate you, then you can get a kick out of this Santa lawn inflatable that's wearing boots, a hat, a t-shirt, sunglasses and shorts.
Buffalo Check Bow
Red and black buffalo plaid checked Christmas bow.
Price: $6.99
Details: You can continue the Buffalo plaid theme throughout your home by decorating with a festive checkered bow. This simple ornament can add a little bit of Canadiana to any room and will have you dreaming of hockey and maple syrup.
Christmas Holiday Gift Tags
Sticker book of Canadian themed gift tags from Canadian Tire.
Price: $4.99
Details: You can add some quintessential Canadian themes to all of the Christmas gifts you give this year by decorating with these gift tag stickers. 150 sticker tags come in cartoon drawings of campfires, Canada flags, beavers, maple syrup and more.