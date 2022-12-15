Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

8 Christmas Decorations At Ottawa's New Canadian Tire That Only Canucks Will Appreciate

The new store has a huge Christmas section.🦝🎄

Ottawa Staff Writer
A massive new Canadian Tire store opened in September 2022 on Carling Avenue in Ottawa and it is considered the largest location in the country. This new store has a large Christmas section and there are so many quintessential Canadian decorations to choose from.

If you're looking for new holiday decor to liven up your home or can't resist an ornament that is sure to up your eh game, then you'll want to check out this festive section. Here are eight decorations found at Canadian Tire in Ottawa that only canucks will really understand.

Santa's Sleigh with Raccoons 

Price: $79.99 (on sale)

Details: Forget about Rudolph because Santa's sleigh can be led by some adorable trash pandas. This massive one-piece inflatable decoration features raccoons in a comical way that only Canadians will understand and it even lights up.

Find it on Canadian Tire

Canada Geese 

Price: $69.99 (on sale)

Details: You may fear them and rightfully so but, as it states in their name, Canada geese are basically synonymous with the Great White North. Covered in LED lights and wrapped with festive plaid scarves, this decoration has "Canada" written all over it.

Find it on Canadian Tire

Wooden Skis 

Price: $34.99

Details: Who needs a wreath of greenery and holly when you can strap some retro-looking skis on your front door? The skis feature some garland and have a vintage look that will bring back memories of hitting some of the many Canadian slopes with your family.

Find it on Canadian Tire

Buffalo Check Reindeer 

Price: $13.49

Details: You can have a very plaid Christmas by decorating inside with a festive reindeer. At 18 inches tall, this Buffalo-checked deer could be a great addition to any size corner or table and looks like it's straight off of a Canadian fashion runway.

Find it on Canadian Tire

Canadian Cabin Raccoon 

Price: $69.99

Details: If giant inflatables aren't your style, you can still decorate your lawn with a Canadian raccoon and this cute trash panda sparkles with LED lights. This lawn ornament is part of the same Canadian Cabin line as the twinkly Canadian geese so you can have a yard full of matching creatures.

Find it on Canadian Tire

Santa in Lounge Chair

Price: $139.99

Details: If you're Canadian you've likely spotted a neighbour shovelling their driveway wearing shorts or been part of a polar dip where you jump into icy waters wearing a swimsuit. If situations like those are ones you can relate you, then you can get a kick out of this Santa lawn inflatable that's wearing boots, a hat, a t-shirt, sunglasses and shorts.

Find it on Canadian Tire

Buffalo Check Bow 

Price: $6.99

Details: You can continue the Buffalo plaid theme throughout your home by decorating with a festive checkered bow. This simple ornament can add a little bit of Canadiana to any room and will have you dreaming of hockey and maple syrup.

Find it on Canadian Tire

Christmas Holiday Gift Tags 

Price: $4.99

Details: You can add some quintessential Canadian themes to all of the Christmas gifts you give this year by decorating with these gift tag stickers. 150 sticker tags come in cartoon drawings of campfires, Canada flags, beavers, maple syrup and more.

Find it on Canadian Tire

