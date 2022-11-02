8 Dollarama Christmas Decorations To Deck The Halls In Your Apartment For Under $25
Deck the halls without breaking the bank.🎄
'Tis the season to start decking the halls and you don't need to spend a ton of money to do so. Christmas expenses can easily add up, but by making a trip to Dollarama this season you can decorate your space without blowing your holiday budget.
Here are eight cheap Christmas decorations that you can find at Dollarama and you can buy all of them for a total cost of under $25.
Ornament bulbs
Red Christmas ornament balls from Dollarama.
Price: $1.50
Dollarama has a ton of holiday ornaments in various shapes and sizes and they make for a versatile decoration. These packages of ten bulbs can be used to hang on your Christmas tree, put in a clear vase to be displayed on a table or hung with wire over a window (or anywhere really).
Wreath
Hanging wreath with a bow from Dollarama.
Price: $2.50
This wreath from Dollarama is lightweight and has a loop for hanging up so you can put it up anywhere in your home. It can be displayed on either side of your door depending on where you want to add more holiday cheer.
Artificial snow
Can of artificial snow spray from Dollarama.
Price: $2
You can make your space look like a winter wonderland by adding artificial snow. Dollarama has both snow spray and fluffy fake snow options, depending on where you want it to look snowy. The spray can be added to mirrors and windows which means it can be enjoyed both indoors and outside.
'Peace' sign
Sparkly wooden 'Peace' sign for Christmas decor.
Price: $4.25
This wooden "peace" sign makes for a lovely centrepiece on your mantle and you can find other holiday words carved in wood, such as "joy".
Garland
Strands of holiday garland from Dollarama.
Price: $1.50 to $3.25
Garland can add a festive feel to corners, staircases, mantles and small spaces since it's light and can be draped over many items. Dollarama has various garland options and you can decorate with sparkly colourful strands or more traditional-looking pieces.
Nutcracker
Christmas nutcracker figurine.
Price: $4
Dollarama has Christmas figurines that come in different characters like Santa, snowmen and nutcrackers. It's a solid, sturdy piece of decor and can be put on any flat surface including your fireplace mantle or kitchen counter.
Mini tree
Sparkly red mini Christmas trees with green bulbs.
Price: $2.25
The red sparkly trees are small and lightweight so they can be added to any festive display and easily moved around the house.
Decorative pillow
Plaid tree shaped pillow with the words 'let it snow'.
Price: $5
Christmas is an ideal time to lean into cozy season and this decorative "let it snow" pillow will add some holiday vibes to your couch or bed. It's also great for cuddling while you watch your favourite holiday movies.