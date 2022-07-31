NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

TikTokers Are Sharing What They Can't Believe They Got At Dollarama & The Deals Are So Good

Why spend $50 when you can spend $4? 💰

Trending Staff Writer
Text that says "I can't believe I found this at Dollarama" over a Milk makeup product. Right: The exterior of Dollarama.

shoppingwithshay | TikTok, Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

Thrifty shoppers already know that Dollarama is the best spot to hit up for deals, but did you know you can get find some usually pricey items at a reduced rate?

Several Canadian TikTokers have shared some of the great deals that they've stumbled upon, and some of them are up to $40 less than what they retail for at other stores.

From makeup to markers, here's what TikTokers are showing that you can pick up for way cheaper at Dollarama.

A Real Techniques sponge

@pearlx_

TikTok user @pearlx_ pointed out a Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge selling for just $3.50, which he calls a "lucky" find.

Given that the same sponge retails for double that in other stores, that is indeed a good find!

LipFusion lipglosses

@shopwithashley

And @shopwithashley pointed a few LipFusion lipglosses selling for $4. She says one of them usually retails for over $40 while the other goes for over $30. Now that's a good bargain.

Milk eyebrow filler

@shoppingwithshay

@shoppingwithshay spotted an eyebrow-filling product from Milk that she says retails at Sephora for $26 for $4 at Dollarama.

Phyto Paris

@shoppingwithshay

She also shared that she found a "luxury" hair product from Phyto Paris. While she picked it up for $4, she shared that it usually costs a whopping $54.

Wella Hair Oil Elixir

@seaairuhg

According to @seaairuh, you can also pick up Wella Hair Oil Elixir kits for $4, which she says usually retails for $50.

Sharpies

@beauty.with.ariane

And if you're into Sharpies, make sure you pick them up at Dollarama. This pack cost @beauty.with.ariane $4, but it goes for over double that on Amazon!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

