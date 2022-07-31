TikTokers Are Sharing What They Can't Believe They Got At Dollarama & The Deals Are So Good
Why spend $50 when you can spend $4? 💰
Thrifty shoppers already know that Dollarama is the best spot to hit up for deals, but did you know you can get find some usually pricey items at a reduced rate?
Several Canadian TikTokers have shared some of the great deals that they've stumbled upon, and some of them are up to $40 less than what they retail for at other stores.
From makeup to markers, here's what TikTokers are showing that you can pick up for way cheaper at Dollarama.
A Real Techniques sponge
@pearlx_
TikTok user @pearlx_ pointed out a Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge selling for just $3.50, which he calls a "lucky" find.
Given that the same sponge retails for double that in other stores, that is indeed a good find!
LipFusion lipglosses
@shopwithashley
And @shopwithashley pointed a few LipFusion lipglosses selling for $4. She says one of them usually retails for over $40 while the other goes for over $30. Now that's a good bargain.
Milk eyebrow filler
@shoppingwithshay
@shoppingwithshay spotted an eyebrow-filling product from Milk that she says retails at Sephora for $26 for $4 at Dollarama.
Phyto Paris
She also shared that she found a "luxury" hair product from Phyto Paris. While she picked it up for $4, she shared that it usually costs a whopping $54.
Wella Hair Oil Elixir
According to @seaairuh, you can also pick up Wella Hair Oil Elixir kits for $4, which she says usually retails for $50.
Sharpies
@beauty.with.ariane
And if you're into Sharpies, make sure you pick them up at Dollarama. This pack cost @beauty.with.ariane $4, but it goes for over double that on Amazon!
