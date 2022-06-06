8 Stylish Dollarama Items That'll Organize Your Pantry & Fridge Just Like On TikTok
Because everything needs a designated spot!
TikTok is full of oh-so-satisfying videos showing before and after organization techniques, and it's an outcome that you can achieve with a trip to Dollarama.
The kitchen is the heart of any home, and it can get a little chaotic — food prep can get messy, there's only so much counter space, and storage can be tricky.
With the right items, you can tame all of that mess and organize everything to your heart's content without shelling out big bucks.
Plastic storage containers
Plastic storage containers. Right: A fridge organized with containers.
Price: $3-4 for various sizes
Description: I'm guilty of leaving stuff in the back of my fridge because I sometimes don't see what products I have and forget they're there. These containers help me easily see what I have and keep my fridge in tip-top organization.
A fruit basket
A metal fruit basket.
Price: $4
Description: A pretty, metallic fruit basket that'll display all your produce and keep it nicely in one place. No more apples or oranges going rogue and rolling off the counter!
A utensil holder
A copper utensil holder.
Price: $4
Description: This cute little utensil holder is appropriately decorated with forks. Perfect for the dinner table so you can always have your knives, spoons and forks on hand.
A drawer organizer
A bamboo drawer organizer.
Price: $4
Description: The item itself may not be super stylish, but imagine how organized your utensils will be. Say goodbye to everything living in one jumbled-up mess!
A storage basket
An over-the-door storage organizer.
Price: $3.50
Description: Again, this may not be the most stylish item, but the extra space you'll save on your counter by using this item is well worth it. Just put this over-the-door storage organizer in a cabinet and you'll be able to organize various bits and bobs, like plastic wrap, foil and cleaning supplies.
A storage jar
A storage jar with a bamboo lid.
Price: $3
Description: Instead of unsightly or clunky boxes, pour your pasta, rice, coffee grounds, lentils or pretty much anything else into this storage jar, which has a bamboo lid to keep everything fresh.
A spice container
A metal spice container.
Price: $1.50
Description: I truly hate having a million different open bags of spices, so getting small amounts from Bulk Barn and storing them in these cute little shakers is a good solution.
It has a clear window on the front so you can see what you're pouring and a twist lid to seal the top shut when you're not using it.
A food container.
A dry food container with a scoop
Price: $3
Description: So maybe this one isn't pretty, but you can't deny how functional this is. A dry goods container is a great way to store cereal, quinoa, sugar or many other things. And it has its own little scoop!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.