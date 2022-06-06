Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian tiktok

8 Stylish Dollarama Items That'll Organize Your Pantry & Fridge Just Like On TikTok

Because everything needs a designated spot!

Trending Staff Writer
The outside of a Dollarama store. Right: Sarah's fridge organized with plastic bins.

The outside of a Dollarama store. Right: Sarah's fridge organized with plastic bins.

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

TikTok is full of oh-so-satisfying videos showing before and after organization techniques, and it's an outcome that you can achieve with a trip to Dollarama.

The kitchen is the heart of any home, and it can get a little chaotic — food prep can get messy, there's only so much counter space, and storage can be tricky.

With the right items, you can tame all of that mess and organize everything to your heart's content without shelling out big bucks.

Plastic storage containers

Plastic storage containers. Right: A fridge organized with containers.

Plastic storage containers. Right: A fridge organized with containers.

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $3-4 for various sizes

Description: I'm guilty of leaving stuff in the back of my fridge because I sometimes don't see what products I have and forget they're there. These containers help me easily see what I have and keep my fridge in tip-top organization.

A fruit basket

A metal fruit basket.

A metal fruit basket.

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $4

Description: A pretty, metallic fruit basket that'll display all your produce and keep it nicely in one place. No more apples or oranges going rogue and rolling off the counter!

A utensil holder

A copper utensil holder.

A copper utensil holder.

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $4

Description: This cute little utensil holder is appropriately decorated with forks. Perfect for the dinner table so you can always have your knives, spoons and forks on hand.

A drawer organizer

A bamboo drawer organizer.

A bamboo drawer organizer.

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $4

Description: The item itself may not be super stylish, but imagine how organized your utensils will be. Say goodbye to everything living in one jumbled-up mess!

A storage basket

An over-the-door storage organizer.

An over-the-door storage organizer.

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $3.50

Description: Again, this may not be the most stylish item, but the extra space you'll save on your counter by using this item is well worth it. Just put this over-the-door storage organizer in a cabinet and you'll be able to organize various bits and bobs, like plastic wrap, foil and cleaning supplies.

A storage jar

A storage jar with a bamboo lid.

A storage jar with a bamboo lid.

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $3

Description: Instead of unsightly or clunky boxes, pour your pasta, rice, coffee grounds, lentils or pretty much anything else into this storage jar, which has a bamboo lid to keep everything fresh.

A spice container

A metal spice container.

A metal spice container.

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $1.50

Description: I truly hate having a million different open bags of spices, so getting small amounts from Bulk Barn and storing them in these cute little shakers is a good solution.

It has a clear window on the front so you can see what you're pouring and a twist lid to seal the top shut when you're not using it.

A food container. 

A dry food container with a scoop

A dry food container with a scoop

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $3

Description: So maybe this one isn't pretty, but you can't deny how functional this is. A dry goods container is a great way to store cereal, quinoa, sugar or many other things. And it has its own little scoop!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...