7 Knock-Off Food Items From Dollarama That Are Low-Key Better & Cheaper Than Name Brands
These snacks are bliss.
Compiling a go-to list of life hacks and bargains is basically essential to affording Ontario circa 2023. I don't know about you, but the province's rising cost of living has turned Dollarama into my ride-or-die snack hub and cast away my previous objections to its knock-off treats.
Real talk. I used to roast my old roommate for buying off-brand snickers, but that was back in 2016. The world is a different place now, and I have found a new appreciation for the dollar store's lesser know brand.
I personally think the snacks listed below satisfy just as well, if not better than their name-brand counterparts, and for way less. Take a look for yourself!
Rocklets
Peanut butter and chocolate as a flavour experience is damn near impossible to botch. And, these little delights do it justice for just $1.50. However, if you're an M&M's stan like my girlfriend, the chances of you ever popping one of these into your mouth is slim, but I think you should.
They are delicious and cheap. I've paid upwards of $5 for a similar size bag of a name brand, so I highly recommend going with Rocklets next time you get a craving on a budget.
Colombina Crackers
I can't eat soup or cheese without crackers. I'm just classy like that. But there's no way I'm paying $5 for a box of saltines from Loblaws every time I run low. Thankfully, Dollarama has this blissful alternative.
They taste just as good, in my opinion. To be fair, though, I am always stacking cheese on them or crushing them into soup, so I really only need the texture and salt levels to be the same— these nail both.
Cookies Biscuits
I won't lie. Switching from Oreos to these wasn't easy. I love Mr. Christie's cookies, just not the dent his snacks puts in my savings account. I found this Dollarama rip-off just as satisfying when dipped into a glass of milk late at night, and they sell for just over a dollar.
Maybe I'll switch back when the province becomes affordable again, which, you know, should be any day now.
Meteor
I've been demolishing this bargain hybrid of a Mars bar and Snickers for a while now. I used to look at them in disgust, thinking I'd have to be really desperate to grab one of them instead of a name brand, and, well, I seemed to have arrived at that moment.
Maybe my long years of hot soup slurping have shot my taste buds, but I think they taste better than most chocolate junk food, and their price tag makes me feel like a winner.
Tail Fins
I was raised on Goldfish, so they'll always have a place in my heart. But, as an adult who has to pay bills, Tail Fins is my go-to. If you're craving a bag of powdered cheese and don't feel like paying $4 for a trip to Pepperidge Farms. You can get a nine-pack of these salty fish for just $2.50.
Sour Gummy Cherries
Show me someone who can taste the difference between these and Cherry Blasters, and I will show you a liar. Kidding. But, in my opinion, the only real discrepancy between these sour gummies and those sold by name brands is their price.
Grabbing a few of these for my partner and I's weekly movie night has become a thing for me in 2023. It helps us spend less on snacks and more on cool restaurants.
Belgian Dark Chocolate
My partner and I get beastly chocolate cravings. To combat this, we've decided to switch to dark. It's still healthier, right? Sadly for us, our nearest corner shop sells bars for like $10. Needless to say, I was stoked to see these treats selling for way less.
I personally couldn't taste the difference between the luxury brands and these. Maybe there's some magic ingredient in the pricey ones that my garbage palette can't experience, but the $1.50 to $9 price says it all to me.
Overall, if you're looking to save on snacks, Dollarama or Bulk Barn is always the way to go. I promise you the decline in the quality you fear is not the reality. At least for me, it wasn't.