Dollarama Is Hiring For So Many Positions In Ontario & You Can Make Up To $26 An Hour

That's way more than minimum wage.

A Dollarama store. Right: The CN tower in Toronto

Looking for a job in Ontario? Well, Dollarama is hiring and according to Indeed, you can earn up to $26 an hour by donning the green vest.

Dollarama is currently looking to fill various positions across Ontario, including a few that pay well above minimum wage.

It's also worth noting that the dollar store chain offers employees various coverages in its benefits package.

Anyone with a bit of retail and management experience is a shoo-in for these roles!

Store Manager

Salary: approximately $20.85 to $26.92

Location: Port Elgin

Who Should Apply: Candidates must have at least two years of prior experience working in the retail industry, as well as a minimum of one year of experience in a leadership role managing a team.

Apply Here

Assistant Store Manager

A Dollarama parking lot

Salary: approximately $16.88 an hour

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have at least two years of experience in the retail industry and experience managing a team.

Apply Here

Team Leader

Salary: approximately $15.95

Location: Orangeville

Who Should Apply: Candidates should have at least one year of experience working in retail and a strong desire to advance their career within the company.

Apply Here

Store Manager

A Dollarama in Ontario

Salary: approximately $20.85 to $26.92

Location: Keswick

Who Should Apply: To qualify for this position, applicants must have at least two years of experience in the retail industry and one year in a team management role.

They should also possess strong leadership and communication skills.

Apply Here

Store Associate

A Dollarama storefront

Salary: approximately $15.17 an hour

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: Candidates should have a flexible schedule and a strong focus on providing excellent customer service.

You'll also need to be comfortable working as part of a team.

Apply Here

Assistant Team Leader

An indoor Dollarama

Salary: approximately $15.17 to $15.95

Location: Goderich

Who Should Apply: Applicants with a year of experience in the retail industry are preferred. You should also possess strong time management skills and have a flexible schedule.

Apply Here

Assistant Store Manager 

A Dollarama in Ontario

Salary: approximately $16.88 an hour

Location: Scarborough

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have two years of experience in the retail industry and a team management background.

Apply Here

