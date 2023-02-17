Dollarama Is Hiring For So Many Positions In Ontario & You Can Make Up To $26 An Hour
That's way more than minimum wage.
Looking for a job in Ontario? Well, Dollarama is hiring and according to Indeed, you can earn up to $26 an hour by donning the green vest.
Dollarama is currently looking to fill various positions across Ontario, including a few that pay well above minimum wage.
It's also worth noting that the dollar store chain offers employees various coverages in its benefits package.
Anyone with a bit of retail and management experience is a shoo-in for these roles!
Store Manager
\u201cWelcome to #Tecumseh , #Dollarama ! \ud83c\udf89\n\n#TecumsehProud \ud83e\udeb6\u201d— Tecumseh BIA (@Tecumseh BIA) 1676477460
Salary: approximately $20.85 to $26.92
Location: Port Elgin
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have at least two years of prior experience working in the retail industry, as well as a minimum of one year of experience in a leadership role managing a team.
Assistant Store Manager
Dollarama parking lot
Salary: approximately $16.88 an hour
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have at least two years of experience in the retail industry and experience managing a team.
Team Leader
Salary: approximately $15.95
Location: Orangeville
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have at least one year of experience working in retail and a strong desire to advance their career within the company.
Store Manager
A Dollarama in Ontario
Salary: approximately $20.85 to $26.92
Location: Keswick
Who Should Apply: To qualify for this position, applicants must have at least two years of experience in the retail industry and one year in a team management role.
They should also possess strong leadership and communication skills.
Store Associate
A Dollarama storefront
Joseph Khoury | Dreamstime
Salary: approximately $15.17 an hour
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have a flexible schedule and a strong focus on providing excellent customer service.
You'll also need to be comfortable working as part of a team.
Assistant Team Leader
An indoor Dollarama
Salary: approximately $15.17 to $15.95
Location: Goderich
Who Should Apply: Applicants with a year of experience in the retail industry are preferred. You should also possess strong time management skills and have a flexible schedule.
Assistant Store Manager
A Dollarama in Ontario
Salary: approximately $16.88 an hour
Location: Scarborough
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have two years of experience in the retail industry and a team management background.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.