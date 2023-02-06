ontario living wage

These 7 Ontario Living Wage Employers Are Hiring Right Now & You Can Make Up To $50 An Hour

Toronto Staff Writer
Employees of the City Of Kingston. Right: Beechwood Doughnuts' living wage certificate

Employees of the City Of Kingston. Right: Beechwood Doughnuts' living wage certificate

The province's high cost of living has made it almost necessary to work for Ontario employers that are living wage certified, luckily quite a few of them are.

In fact, the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) supplies residents with a list of verified companies on its website, and as chance would have it, a good number of them are hiring.

The businesses, which span from bakeries to insurance companies, offer a variety of positions, including welders, dishwashers and tax preparers.

So, if you're looking to escape minimum wage, keep scrolling.

A Touch Of Dutch Landscaping

Roles: Landscape Project Installation and Flowerbed Maintenance Crew Members

Salary: $20.70 to $24.00 an hour depending on role and experience

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have a working knowledge of landscaping tasks that are willingly to work in a team environment as well as independently in all types of weather.

Apply Here

Accumetal Manufacturing Inc.

Roles:

  • General Labourer
  • CNC Brake Press Operator
  • Afternoon Shift Laser Operator
  • Robotic Welding Operator
  • Welder
  • Industrial Painter
  • Quality Inspector

Salary: TBD

Who Should Apply: Passionate and driven workersof various skillsets and experience that are striving to be paid a liveable wage and secure great benefits.

Apply Here

The Automotive Solutions Company 

Roles:

  • Manager Finance Planning and Analysis
  • General Accountant, Revenue
  • Jr. Vehicle Detailer

Who Should Apply: Self-starters that are able to prioritize multiple tasks and find quick solutions.

Some roles require 3 to 5 years of experience in managing and accounting.

Salary: TBD

Apply Here

Beechwood Doughnuts

Roles: Front of House and Dishwashers

Who Should Apply: Individuals with great attention to detail, excellent time management, a positive attitude and openness to learning.

Salary: Approximately $19.80 based on the area according to OLWN

You'll need to be able to stand for long periods and lift to 25kg.

Apply Here

Tax Preparer

Roles:

  • Receptionist
  • Client Coordinator
  • Tax Preparer

Who Should Apply: People with a strong knowledge of Canadian tax legislation or experience in client-facing roles.

Salary: $16 to $24 an hour depending on role

Applicants should be enthusiastic about helping others.

Apply Here

Canadian Roots Exchange 

Roles:

  • Solidarity Specialist
  • Manager of Data and Evaluation (Indigenous Candidates Preferred)
  • Manager of Development Coordinator
Salary: $45,000 to $75,000 a year

Who Should Apply: People interested in helping supply programs, grants and opportunities to "strengthen and amplify the voices of Indigenous youth."

Apply Here

City Of Kingston

Roles:

  • Building and Plumbing Inspector
  • Secretary
  • Planner
  • Supervisor, Building Services
  • And more

Salaries: Some positons offer $25 an hour, and other pay up to $111,693.40 a year

Who Should Apply: People from all walks of life and trades who wish to make a solid wage by working for the City of Kingston.

Apply Here

Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
