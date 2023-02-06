These 7 Ontario Living Wage Employers Are Hiring Right Now & You Can Make Up To $50 An Hour
These jobs will help you thrive. 💰💰💰
The province's high cost of living has made it almost necessary to work for Ontario employers that are living wage certified, luckily quite a few of them are.
In fact, the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) supplies residents with a list of verified companies on its website, and as chance would have it, a good number of them are hiring.
The businesses, which span from bakeries to insurance companies, offer a variety of positions, including welders, dishwashers and tax preparers.
So, if you're looking to escape minimum wage, keep scrolling.
A Touch Of Dutch Landscaping
Roles: Landscape Project Installation and Flowerbed Maintenance Crew Members
Salary: $20.70 to $24.00 an hour depending on role and experience
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have a working knowledge of landscaping tasks that are willingly to work in a team environment as well as independently in all types of weather.
Accumetal Manufacturing Inc.
Roles:
- General Labourer
- CNC Brake Press Operator
- Afternoon Shift Laser Operator
- Robotic Welding Operator
- Welder
- Industrial Painter
- Quality Inspector
Salary: TBD
Who Should Apply: Passionate and driven workersof various skillsets and experience that are striving to be paid a liveable wage and secure great benefits.
The Automotive Solutions Company
Roles:
- Manager Finance Planning and Analysis
- General Accountant, Revenue
- Jr. Vehicle Detailer
Who Should Apply: Self-starters that are able to prioritize multiple tasks and find quick solutions.
Some roles require 3 to 5 years of experience in managing and accounting.
Salary: TBD
Beechwood Doughnuts
Roles: Front of House and Dishwashers
Who Should Apply: Individuals with great attention to detail, excellent time management, a positive attitude and openness to learning.
Salary: Approximately $19.80 based on the area according to OLWN
You'll need to be able to stand for long periods and lift to 25kg.
Tax Preparer
\u201cBefore submitting your tax documents online, make sure you are dealing with a reputable company. C & V Income Tax Services has been a trusted community partner in London for over 35 years. \nUpload from home today \u27a1\ufe0f https://t.co/tGAUWwvw91\n\n#incometax #taxes #ldnont #cvtax\u201d— C & V Income Tax Services (@C & V Income Tax Services) 1675170109
Roles:
- Receptionist
- Client Coordinator
- Tax Preparer
Who Should Apply: People with a strong knowledge of Canadian tax legislation or experience in client-facing roles.
Salary: $16 to $24 an hour depending on role
Applicants should be enthusiastic about helping others.
Canadian Roots Exchange
Roles:
- Solidarity Specialist
- Manager of Data and Evaluation (Indigenous Candidates Preferred)
- Manager of Development Coordinator
Who Should Apply: People interested in helping supply programs, grants and opportunities to "strengthen and amplify the voices of Indigenous youth."
City Of Kingston
Roles:
- Building and Plumbing Inspector
- Secretary
- Planner
- Supervisor, Building Services
- And more
Salaries: Some positons offer $25 an hour, and other pay up to $111,693.40 a year
Who Should Apply: People from all walks of life and trades who wish to make a solid wage by working for the City of Kingston.
