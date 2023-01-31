Tons Of Canada's Best Employers For 2023 Are In Ontario & These 6 Are Hiring Right Now
If you're looking to kick off 2023 with a new job, some pretty top-notch companies are hiring in Ontario.
Forbes dropped Canada's Best Employer list for 2023 on January 25, ranking 300 of the country's best employers.
The comprehensive list ranges across all job industries and is based on a survey of over 12,000 employees at large companies with over 500 employees.
According to the report, the employees were asked to "rate how likely they were to recommend their current employer, and could recommend employers other than their own."
So these company recommendations are basically water cooler talk from your future co-workers.
These six companies ranked in the top 50 for best Canadian employers, according to Forbes, and are currently hiring in Ontario.
Carlton University
Industry: Education
Location: Ottawa
Job openings: This Canadian university ranked six on the Forbes list and is hiring faculty positions and staff roles from administrative to management and training. So whether you're looking to be a lecturer or an assistant, you may find an appealing role here. Student roles are also available for students to browse through the university's portal.
Ontario Lottery & Gaming
OLG Lotto 649 sign on the street.
Industry: Travel & Leisure
Location: Toronto & Ottawa
Job openings: This lucky company scored number 41 on the Forbes list and has 16 positions open in Ontario for roles from executive assistant to managers, analysts, and specialists.
Lululemon
Industry: Retail
Location: Ontario
Job openings: If you already live in Lululemon leggings, why not start a career with them?
This sporty fashion retailer is hiring all over Ontario for positions in management, sales, facility technicians and more. Along with a sweet monthly budget for fitness, you can also brag about securing a job at Forbes' 14th-ranked company.
Industry: IT & software services
Location: Across Ontario
Job openings: If you're in the tech sector, Google most likely has job openings suitable for you.
The tech mogul is hiring across the province for workers in augmented reality, computer science, software, management and more. Unsurprisingly, the company ranked high on Forbes list, coming in at 17.
City of Brampton
Industry: Government services
Location: Brampton, ON
Job openings: The city of Brampton is hiring plenty of roles, including firefighters, an active living programmer, a law clerk, a property tax collector and more.
So whether you're looking for a desk job or to run into burning buildings, you may find some fruitful employment in Brampton, given they're 18 on Forbes list.
American Express
Industry: Finance
Location: Toronto
Job openings: American Express is hiring several bilingual service advisors and other roles in information security and customer care.
So if you like swiping your American Express card, you may want to swipe in an application for one of these roles because this company is number 29 on Forbes's best Canadian employer list.
