The Ontario Government Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & Some Pay Over $130K A Year

Some positions don’t even require a degree. 💰

Ontario Associate Editor
Queen's Park in Toronto, Ontario.

If you're thinking about a career change for 2023, then you might want to consider applying to these jobs with the Ontario government. There are so many positions available ranging from entry level to executive.

Many of the posted jobs come with high salaries and here are some that could pay you over $130,000 a year. The full list of jobs is available on the Ontario Government website.

Manager, Infrastructure Data and Analytics Unit

Salary: $90,348 to $136,530 per year

Company: Ministry of Infrastructure

Who Should Apply: The Ministry of Infrastructure is looking for a "self-motivated, dynamic and proactive leader seeking to make a difference in Ontario's long-term infrastructure planning." If you have strong stakeholder management skills, problem-solving skills, and some other qualifications, this position could be for you. The job is based in Toronto.

Apply Here

Manager, Financial Services

Man sitting with a calculator and pen.

Salary: $90,348 to $136,530 per year

Company: Ministry of Education

Who Should Apply: The Ontario Government is hiring for two financial services manager positions in Milton and Toronto. If you're a "transformational, strategic, and innovative leader" and have "professional accounting and financial management knowledge equivalent to the level of CPA designation" this job is one to look into.

Apply Here

Regional Program Services Manager

People sitting around a table in a meeting.

Salary: $90,348 to $136,530 per year

Company: Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

Who Should Apply: This position requires "planning, directing, managing and evaluating all business operational support services, including strategic and operational planning, financial management," and more. The job is based in Hamilton and requires travel between there and St. Catharines.

Apply Here

Psychologist 

Salary: $92,252 to $130,028 per year

Company: Ontario Provincial Police

Who Should Apply: If you're a registered psychologist with a Ph.D. or M.A. in Clinical Psychology or recognized equivalent this job could be for you. There are three open positions in Orillia, Thunder Bay, and Aurora.

Apply Here

Coordinator, Crown Land Surveys

\u200bPathway through a forest.

Salary: $84,331 to $135,389 per year

Company: Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

Who Should Apply: Located in Peterborough, the position is looking for someone "to manage the Crown Land Surveys Unit while making a meaningful contribution to Crown title integrity and Indigenous Land Claims."

Apply Here

Assistant Examiner of Surveys

Office with large windows.

Salary: $91,653 to $135,389 per year

Company: Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery

Who Should Apply: There are two positions available in Toronto. If you're a "highly motivated professional surveyor interested in managing complex legal survey, and title issues and participating in the development of related regulations, policies and procedures" then get your resume ready for this job.

Apply Here

Area Manager Construction

Man in a hard hat overlooking a construction sight.

Salary: $82,569.00 to $130,681 per year

Company: Ministry of Transportation

Who Should Apply: The Ministry of Transportation is looking for someone with a "strong civil engineering background to lead and direct the activities of consultants" along with other responsibilities. The position is based in North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, and Sudbury.

Apply Here

Mediator Specialist

Three people in a discussion.

Salary: $92,252 to $130,028 per year

Company: Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

Who Should Apply: There are three Mediator Specialist positions open in Toronto, and if you have "superior skills to assist employers and trade unions in collective bargaining, grievance resolution and the development of labour relations," this job could be worth applying for.

Apply Here

    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
