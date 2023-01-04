Ontario's Rejected License Plates Of 2022 Have Been Revealed & Someone Tried For 'IDGAFF'
You can't deny some people's creativity, but the Ontario government can.
The latest edition of Ontario's rejected license plates has been revealed, giving us a glimpse into some of the creative, witty, funny, and just downright weird combinations people were looking to put on the front and back of their vehicles in 2022.
Any driver looking for a personalized license plate in Ontario can get one online, but understandably, there are a number of rules to keep things PG, and the process itself will cost you over $300.
Despite those barriers, some outrageous requests still find their way through to someone's desk.
The list of rejected license plates includes submissions from January 1 to December 8, 2022, and was sent to Narcity by Ontario's Public and Business Service Delivery, who clarified that the 30-page list was created on December 14.
While many of the combinations were denied due to "clarity and readability for law enforcement officials", there are several other reasons why the provincial government denies personalized license plates. They include:
- Sexual references
- Abusive, obscene language and derogatory slang
- Religion
- Drugs/alcohol
- Political figures, dignitaries/law enforcement officials
- Violence/criminal activity
- Human rights discrimination
- Any combination of graphics and characters that together could be determined to be objectionable under the above criteria or violate the contract with a graphic partner
- Intellectual property (such as trademarks)
Some of the funniest combinations included H3LLYEAH, WINE4ME, HECKIN, TEQUEELA, ZOOMIEZ, and IDGAFF.
A personal favourite of mine, that quite frankly I wish would've gotten the 'ok' from Ontario officials, was DOGDADAF.
Less surprising to have been rejected were various combinations of swear words and different ways of spelling COVID-19, like someone's request for NO.COVID.
Another notable variation that came up a lot was the CERB, with CERB.CHQ, CERB2020, CERBDADY and CERBLIFE — all getting a big nope.
And to no one's surprise, tons of requests were far too sexual to be approved for Ontario's roadways and we'll leave many of those inappropriate combinations to your imagination.
Officials told Narcity that any of these personalized license plates could actually be approved sometime in the future, as they "may undergo a second review as a result of a request for reconsideration."