These Licence Plates Were Recently Rejected In Canada & Some Will Make You Say WTF
Some might make you want to wash out your eyeballs. 👀
Canada's roads are full of unique and often funny licence plates, with provinces across the country allowing drivers to design and personalize their own.
But, amongst all of the ordinary and easily-approved vanity plates in Canada, there are a whole bunch of banned and rejected licence plates that never make it further than the application stage.
Understandably, there are many rules when it comes to personalized plates, namely around avoiding offensive language, sexual references and nods to alcohol and drugs.
However, this apparently doesn't stop Canadians from filing some outrageous licence plate applications — and the insurance companies and government agencies who review them are 100% prepared to dish the dirt.
And, while every province and territory undoubtedly has a scandalous list of its own, these are the regions that have been most outspoken about what they've said no to.
From hilarious and ridiculous suggestions like ZOOOOM, AREUDUMB, TIMBITS and P00P, to rude and spicy options like NAKED, DATASS, HOTNAN, LONGBOI, here's a look at some of Canada's wildest rejected licence plates over the last few years.
B.C.
In early January, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) shared a list of some of the most bizarre licence plate requests it received in 2022.
Of the 9,467 slogan requests for personalized licence plates last year, 33% were rejected for not meeting the ICBC's guidelines and criteria.
In many cases, the applications were rejected for being "discriminatory, sexually suggestive, abusive or derogatory."
Among those turned down in 2022 were the following:
- ZOOOOM
- U2SLOW
- SHIRAZ
- HELL NO
- BLURRR
- VIRUS
- LYTMUP
- M-PIGGY
- GAS PIG
- XLR8
- DEMON
- WT TRASH
- SO HIGH
- PHAT SS
Ontario
Things weren't a whole lot more sensible over in Ontario, where a 30-page list of rejected licence plates was recently created.
Earlier this year, Ontario's Public and Business Service Delivery told Narcity that while many of the combinations were denied for reasons related to "clarity and readability for law enforcement officials," others were rejected for being wildly inappropriate.
Among them are personalized plates with sexual references, obscene language and references to drugs, alcohol or criminal activity.Here's a look at just a few of them:
- ARE.SOLE
- AREUDUMB
- DYTIGAF
- CRZYMOFO
- F.BOMBS
- FKCOVID
- FOLYHUCK
- HORSESHT
- IHATE401
- LMAOOO
- OHH.FFS
- OLD.FUKS
- WADDAFAK
Saskatchewan
Canada's breadbasket also had a whole host of licence plates rejected recently, with the Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) telling CTV News that occasionally the requests make you want to "wash out your eyeballs."
The SGI says it won't approve slogans that promote risky driving behaviour, or applications that have sexual innuendos, drug/alcohol connotations or political references.
Among those deemed unfit for Saskatchewan roads were the following:
- B00ZE
- B0MB
- FAT
- IMH0T
- NAKED
- NUDE
- MUGGLE
- TAXTHIS
- POLICE
- P00P
- RRATED
- 420
Quebec
If you thought things might be different over in Quebec, think again, as the custom licence plate requests are just as wild as they are elsewhere.
The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) recently shared its own list of rejected plates with Narcity Quebec and MTL Blog, and there's everything from brand names and trademarked references to vulgar language.
Before your imagination runs wild, here's the type of thing the SAAQ said no to in 2022:
- BUGATTI
- TIMBITS
- MINI0NS
- MAD0NNA
- PRNHUB
- DATASS
- FCKC0PS
- SXYMILF
- C0CAINE
- ASSASIN
- ST0LEIT
- TW0FAST
- REALC0P
Nova Scotia
Although Nova Scotia has the charming reputation of being "Canada's ocean playground" — something that is referenced on its provincial licence plate — some of the province's personalization requests are a whole lot less pleasant.
In 2019, the region shared a list of some of its wildest plate suggestions with Global News, and you have to hand it to Nova Scotians for being pretty creative.
With curse words, sexually explicit phrases and extra-distracting references, it's not hard to see why these slogans were quickly turned down.
Here's just a few of the phrases you won't be seeing on cars in Nova Scotia this year:
- HOTNAN
- DAWIFE
- KANABIS
- RARN2GO
- H82LUZ
- TUTH DR
- AWOOOOO
- GGRRRRR
- WARPIG
P.E.I.
P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure rejected 90 requests for personal licence plates in 2022, out of 653 applications overall, Saltwire reports.
And, while vanity plates won't be rejected for being funny or cheeky, they will be turned down for being vulgar, discriminatory, religious or political.
Here are just a few of the ones turned away last year, and the reasons why aren't hard to fathom:
- COMMANDO
- JESUS
- GODSPEED
- ILLEGAL
- BANGBANG
- NTGUILTY
- WARP SPD
- DUTCHIE
Alberta
Between 2021 and the end of 2022, Service Alberta received more than 19,0000 requests for personalized licence plates, according to The Calgary Herald.
Of those just 308 were rejected, with the usual suspects turned away — those with obscene language, violent or political references or that allude to drugs or sex.
Here's a look at just a few of them:
- PULLOVR
- GHOST69
- LONGBOI
- TOTL BS
- UBUGGER
- ONLYFNS
- S00HIGH
- BYOFFCR
- PUM PUM
- X0M0LLY
- BUTSTUF
- BTTLCK
- DRGGNUP
While you definitely won't be seeing any of those outrageous vanity plates out on the roads, there are still plenty of hilarious and witty personalizations out there to look out for.
Have fun, drivers!
