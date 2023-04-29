A TikToker Ranked Every Canadian Licence Plate From Worst To Best & Sorry, Ontario (VIDEO)
Number one might just be the best licence plate anywhere. 🤩
Would you call your province's licence plate the best in the country?
A TikToker took it upon themselves to rank every Canadian province and territory's licence plate in a video that has since gone viral, and he makes a good case for the best in Canada.
Andrew Beckler, @beckler89 on TikTok, posted a video on the app in which he ranked every licence plate in Canada from worst to best.
Unfortunately, according to him, the title of worst licence plate in Canada goes to Quebec.
"Sorry, Quebec," said Beckler in the clip. "Bland colours, uninspiring slogan, number 13."
Quebec's licence plate features blue script and the phrase "Je me souviens," or "I remember."
It also features a fleur-de-lys, a symbol of the French presence in North America that has been featured on the Quebec flag since 1948.
Right behind Quebec, the Ontario licence plate didn't fare much better, being ranked as the second-worst in Canada.
Ontario's licence plate features the same blue script as Quebec's, with the slogan "Yours To Discover."
An Ontario licence plate. Jerry "Woody" | Flickr
"Nothing to get real excited about here," Beckler said of the plate.
Next up in spot number 11 was B.C.'s plate, which features a blue script with the words "Beautiful British Columbia," and the provincial flag between the licence plate numbers.
"B.C. has this awesome alternate plate with a grizzly bear and it's so cool," Beckler said. "This isn't that."
In number 10 was Saskatchewan. "Fairly plain and I'm slightly biased but I like the wheat stalks," Beckler said of his home province's plate.
The licence plate features a green script with the slogan "Land of Living Skies" at the bottom of the plate, and wheat stalks between the figures.
A Saskatchewan licence plate. Jerry "Woody" | Flickr
"I like that wherever you see this plate, whether it be elsewhere in Canada or down in the United States, you recognize it," he said.
Next up was Alberta's plate, which Beckler placed at number nine.
The plate features a red script for the numbers and blue writing that reads "Wild Rose Country" along with a wild rose, the floral emblem of the province.
"I call this one the best of the worst, not because of any specific design elements but because of the rage it induces in people from B.C. when they see it on their roads," Beckler said.
"They call us red plates in parts of B.C.," he said.
Just ahead of Alberta in spot number 8 was New Brunswick.
"Nothing to write home about here, but they tried, they put this the sky at the top and some sunlight," said Beckler. "I appreciate the effort."
New Brunswick's licence plate features a red script like that of Alberta's plate, with an image of the horizon and a blue sky at the top of the plate.
Unlike other provinces, however, it doesn't have a slogan. Plates used to feature the words "Be... in this place" written in English and French, but the slogan was scrapped in 2011. Prior to this, the plates carried the tagline "Picture Province."
In spot number seven on this list is Nova Scotia's licence plate. "Good call putting the Bluenose big and right in the middle," Beckler said of the plate.
Nova Scotia's licence plate features a large image of the famed schooner ship Bluenose, a national icon that remains a symbol of the province.
A Nova Scotia licence plate. Jerry "Woody" | Flickr
It also features a blue script and the fitting tagline "Canada's Ocean Playground."
"Some of my favourite music comes from Nova Scotia too, so they could have done something musical," Beckler remarked.
In sixth place was Newfoundland and Labrador's plate, which depicts a breaching whale behind the blue script, with red writing underneath that reads "Come Home."
"They got a breaching whale, that's awesome," said Beckler. "And the slogan, "come home," sort of beckoning all the people who moved away for work to come home."
Beckler ranked Prince Edward Island's licence plate in spot number five. "This is a good license plate," he said.
"They got the Canadian flag, the P.E.I. flag, they've got the maple leaves sort of gently falling from the top, the legislature there. Nice work P.E.I."
Next, he looked at Manitoba's licence plate.
"This might be a controversial pick but a number four I'm putting Manitoba," he said. "I like their plate. They've got the river running out to the lake there, a boreal forest, a buffalo."
The plate also features the words "Friendly Manitoba" written at the top, as well as a field of wheat.
A Manitoba licence plate. Jerry "Woody" | Flickr
"And you recognize this plate instantly — you see that on the road, you're like 'That person's from Manitoba, that person's got a dart I can borrow."
Beckler then broke down the top three licence plates in Canada.
"There aren't many things the territories lead Canada in, other than coldest temperatures, but licence plates is one of them," he said.
He placed Yukon's licence plate in spot number three.
"Yukon, only five characters on this plate," he said. "I'm guessing there aren't enough vehicles in the territory to warrant the sixth."
Yukon's licence plate features red and black script, with a blue background at the bottom and a depiction of a prospector panning for gold.
At the top written in red, it reads "The Klondike," which was the site of a famous gold rush in Dawson City, Yukon, in 1896.
A Yukon licence plate.Jerry "Woody" | Flickr
"Love it," Beckler said.
At number two was Nunavut's licence plate.
"This plate is majestic," said Beckler. "Northern lights, inukshuk, polar bear," he said. "The only thing is I've never seen one in the wild because I don't think you can drive from Nunavut to the rest of Canada."
A Nunavut licence plate. Jerry "Woody" | Flickr
"But this is a fantastic plate," he said.
Finally, Beckler's title of best licence plate in Canada went to the Northwest Territories.
"This should come as a surprise to no one, but the best licence plate in Canada — maybe the best licence plate anywhere — Northwest Territories," he said.
The plate, which is uniquely shaped like a polar bear, features a depiction of boreal trees and a smaller polar bear, as well as the phrase "Spectacular Northwest Territories."
A Northwest Territories licence plate. Jerry "Woody" | Flickr
"Shaped like a polar bear!" he said of the design. "Treetops poking up, a second polar bear. If there is a better license plate anywhere in the world. I haven't seen it."
Commenters on the clip, which has amassed 1.3 million views and over 131,000 likes, seemed to mostly agree with Beckler's choices, with many noting that they expected Quebec and Ontario's plates to be in the last spots.
Many also agreed that they had never seen a Nunavut plate before.
Some pointed out that Beckler actually ranked an alternate plate for Newfoundland, looking at the province's "Come Home Year" licence plate instead of the standard one, which is actually much plainer and may have earned the province a lower ranking on the list.
Beckler isn't the only one who rates the Northwest Territories' plate as number one in Canada.
The plate has frequently come up as one of the top in the country, and is a hot item among collectors — so much so that there have even been reports of people having their plates stolen right off their car.