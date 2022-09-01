Canada's Provinces Were Just Ranked From Best To Worst & One Got Serious Flak
"The people" and "it's boring" were reasons given for the least-favourite province.🫣🤣
A new survey in Canada has delved into Canadians' favourite provinces and territories and it found some interesting results.
The study — conducted by market research and analytics company Leger — found that when it comes to the most-loved place in Canada, B.C. comes top, hands-down.
In fact, it gained a whopping 30% of the overall vote, with fans of the region citing its landscapes, nature and wildlife as reasons why it's their favourite.
Alberta came in second with 12%, while Nova Scotia and Ontario raked in 10% of the overall vote each.
While Alberta and Nova Scotia ranked highly on most of the same factors as B.C., Ontario was a popular choice because respondents had "personal connections" to it and praised the opportunities the province presents.
They were followed by Prince Edward Island (8%), New Brunswick (7%), Quebec (6%) and Newfoundland and Labrador (5%).
At the bottom ranked Sasketchwan and Yukon with just 2% each, and the Northwest Territories and Manitoba with 1% each. Per the survey, 0% picked Nunavut as their favourite. Ouch.
There were a number of factors that Canadians say helped them decide which part of Canada is their favourite. This includes things like landscapes, culture and arts, history and the wildlife there.
Other reasons given were things like which cities are there, how laidback and relaxed an area is, how affordable it is and what the people are like there.
On the flip side, when asked about their least-favourite province or territory, 21% of respondents said Quebec. That's got to sting!
So, what do people have against Quebec specifically? Well, according to the survey, the biggest factor was "the people," followed by factors like "it's boring" and "it's too far away."
The dislike is widespread too, with 34% of Atlantic Canadians, 26% of Ontarians, 25% of B.C. residents and 31% of Albertans choosing Quebec as their least favourite place in Canada! Now, that's a lot of shade.
Alberta, which came second when it comes to least-favourite regions, got only half of that vote at 10%. Nunavut, in third, got 9%.
The research was collected via an online survey, with a majority of the respondents being from Ontario (39%) and Quebec (23%). Individuals were not able to chose their own province or territory when revealing their favourite and least-favourite spots.
