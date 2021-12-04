9 Reasons Why I Moved Across Canada To BC That Will Make You Want To Do It Too
It's worth the high rent prices!
I feel like almost everyone at this point knows a person who totally uprooted their life since the pandemic. I was one of those people, moving across the country from New Brunswick to Vancouver.
I think the pandemic had this effect on people, making them question where they lived. Suddenly you had to think to yourself: "Is this really the place I want to be stuck in when everything shuts down?"
The way people started to value their quality of life and the environment that surrounded them seemed to skyrocket.
I lived in Ottawa when the pandemic first hit, and quickly made my way home to New Brunswick where things were a bit calmer.
I love New Brunswick, but I wasn't quite ready to settle down in my hometown for good. So with remote work as a possibility, restrictions easing up, and nothing tying me down, my partner and I had all the options in the world to choose from.
It wasn't a hard decision really when we chose to move to Vancouver, B.C, though.
As people who love the outdoors and adventure, and wanted something completely new, it just seemed right.
I was also lucky enough to have some friends who were moving at the same time, which was so nice to have during a super hectic process.
It was basically as far from home as we could get, so took some adjusting, but it was so worth it.
Here are the main reasons why I decided to move to B.C., which just might tempt you to do the same.
The Events & Activities
As much as I love New Brunswick, there just wasn't that much to actually do.
In Vancouver, you can take your pick of events every weekend.
I wanted that ability to go out with friends to a Drag Show on a Friday night, hit vintage shops on a Saturday, and go to a market on Sunday.
The Nature
I love nature just as much as the city.
I wanted to be able to take a short drive and be in the middle of the forest, which is exactly what I got.
I can take my favourite roommate (my best friend's dog), for a stroll in North Van, and feel totally immersed in nature. Luna loves our walks.
The Hiking
It sounds a bit wild, but hiking was actually the main reason that I moved to B.C.
I've already been on at least one hike a week since I've been here, and there's still so many more to take on.
I love that I can drive 30 minutes and be at a mountain, reaching the peak and coming back down all before Sunday brunch.
The Skiing
The ski hills haven't opened, so this picture is actually at Mont Tremblant Québec, but a huge reason I moved to Vancouver was to be close to Whistler.
I've skied there before, and I'm waiting on the edge of my seat for opening weekend.
I am so excited to go out on the weekends for the season and experience some of the best skiing in the country, just a short drive away from me.
The best part always, of course, is the après ski, where you can call it a day and relax on a patio in Whistler. Catch me there all winter long.
The City Life
I wanted a good balance of city life but also wasn't ready to fully give up my small-town vibe.
Vancouver is perfect for that because you can go downtown and be surrounded by skyscrapers in a few minutes, but keep on driving and you'll be in the middle of Stanley Park.
If I'm feeling like I want a little hustle and bustle I'll head downtown for shopping and some amazing food.
Also, the ability to have more than two options for going out to eat has been a nice change from New Brunswick. My favourite restaurants so far have been MILA in Gastown, and The Greek By Anatoli in Yaletown.
The Ability To Travel
With the world slowly starting to open back up, I wanted to be somewhere pretty central, and easy to travel from.
A flight from New Brunswick usually consists of multiple connections and super expensive fares.
Vancouver gives you direct access to the U.S. border and cheap flight options for other places too.
The Mountains
I couldn't get over the idea of taking a drive or even stepping outside my house and seeing these beautiful mountains towering over me.
It still hasn't gotten old, and I don't expect that it will anytime soon.
The New Adventures
Above anything, I wanted to be able to explore new things.
I've only been here for a few months and have discovered so many adventures — from exploring small towns and stumbling upon massive piers, to seeing incredible wildlife and getting epic views.
The Camping
Clearly, I'm pretty motivated by the outdoors, so if you're like me then this is the place to be.
There are SO many amazing camping spots to try out here. My favourite so far was Bella Pacifica Campground in Tofino, which was right on the beach.
Waking up to the sound of waves and the smell of the salty ocean air was one of the best experiences I've had here so far.
