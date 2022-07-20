This Place In Vancouver Was Just Ranked Among The World's 'Most Beautiful Sights'
It was the only spot in Canada to make the list!
Vancouver locals get to casually stroll through what's now one of the most beautiful sights in the world — Stanley Park. The park's breathtaking nature has just landed it a spot on the list of the top 10 most beautiful sights around the world.
Stanley Park is a landmark for the West Coast city, and it was the only spot in Canada to make the list.
The study, done by the travel company Kuoni, analyzed over 450,000 reviews on TripAdvisor, to determine what sights are described as "beautiful," most often.
Stanley Park came in at ninth place on the list, with 8,797 reviews describing it as being beautiful.
New York City's Central Park might have stolen the show by coming in first place, but Stanley Park is actually around one-fifth bigger than the iconic U.S. park. Still, it just managed to get on the top 10 list.
It was also topped by Trevi Fountain in Rome, Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas, Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Cathédrale Notre-Dame in Paris, Charles Bridge in Prague, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town, and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi.
Right behind Vancouver's beloved park was Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle.
Central Park is stunning, no doubt, but what can compare to the huge trees, right beside the ocean, in Stanley Park?
Then there's the seawall, wrapping around the park.
You might feel like you're in the remote wilderness when you go, but the city is right there next to it.
Here you get beaches, hiking trails, restaurants, and endless views, all in one park.
It's safe to say that it deserved to be on this list!