This Underrated Hike Near Vancouver Is One Of My Favourites & The Views Are Endless (PHOTOS)
Skip the Squamish Chief and go here. 👇 ⛰️
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
If you search up the best hikes in B.C., you'll likely find the Squamish Chief on the list. Little do most people know, that a few minutes down the road is a significantly better hike, with an equally epic view, and way fewer people crowding it in the summer.
This past Sunday morning I piled into my car with three of my friends, and we headed from Vancouver to Squamish, to take on the Mount Crumpit trail.
Hiking Mount Crumpit.Morgan Leet | Narcity
From reading the Alltrails page, we were prepared for a 4.7-kilometre difficult hike that even involved some scrambling, so brought snacks, water and bear spray with us, for any unwanted encounters.
I wasn't prepared for the endless stream of views that came our way at every corner of the hike, which made the steep incline worth it.
If you're planning on trying this trail, make sure to download the map from Alltrails in advance, because there are almost no markings along the way. Also, definitely do the trail counter-clockwise like we did, to avoid having to go down the wildly steep sections.
Although it's short, the steep parts are intense and I needed to use my hands more than once.
It made for a challenging but rewarding hike, and it takes you so deep into the forest that you feel like you're in the remote wilderness.
We went on a warm Sunday and expected it to be packed, but saw only a few other groups along the over two-hour journey. This made it super peaceful, unlike many other popular hikes in the area.
View from Mount Crumpit.Morgan Leet | Narcity
If you're looking for a good workout and to get your fill of nature, this will definitely do the trick.
Mount Crumpit
View from Mount Crumpit.
Address: Squamish, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This hike is decently short, but not quite sweet. It'll make you sweat but it's an epic journey deep in nature that you won't want to miss.