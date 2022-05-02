This Hike In BC Brings You To A Summit & There Are Mountains As Far As The Eye Can See
This view is so worth the hike!
If you're up for a serious adventure, there is no better place to do it than in B.C.
In a province full of wild hikes, Golden Ears Trail stands out for its incredible view of mountains stretching for miles in front of you.
When you reach the peak of this gruelling 22-kilometre hike in Golden Ears Provincial Park, you'll be stunned by the peaceful solitude at the top and a breathtaking sight.
Even the photos from the top of this trail are beautiful — and will make you feel like you're on top of the world.
It might even be made better by the intense hike up the mountain. To make it to the peak you truly have to work for the view.
AllTrails said that this hike normally takes about eight hours to finish, so lots of people take it as an opportunity to camp at the top for some much-needed rest.
Plus, if you hiked all the way up there you want to stay awhile to enjoy the scenery.
It's not for beginners though, as AllTrails rated the trek as "hard."
You will definitely need to go prepared with food, water, safety equipment, bear spray, and a first-aid kit.
If you aren't is quite ready to take this journey, there are tons of other hikes in Golden Ears Provincial Park that you can use for practice.
Start out with an easy or moderately rated hike in the summer, before attempting to climb this beast.
Once prepared though — this hike is so worth completing.
Golden Ears Trail
Address: Golden Ears Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you want one of the best views in the province — there is no doubt that this is the hike to do.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.