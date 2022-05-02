NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc hikes

This Hike In BC Brings You To A Summit & There Are Mountains As Far As The Eye Can See

This view is so worth the hike!

Vancouver Editor
Person at the peak of the Golden Ears Trail in B.C. Right: View from the top of the Golden Ears Trail in B.C.

Person at the peak of the Golden Ears Trail in B.C. Right: View from the top of the Golden Ears Trail in B.C.

@alyssaxn | Instagram, @carmenleung1 | Instagram

If you're up for a serious adventure, there is no better place to do it than in B.C.

In a province full of wild hikes, Golden Ears Trail stands out for its incredible view of mountains stretching for miles in front of you.

When you reach the peak of this gruelling 22-kilometre hike in Golden Ears Provincial Park, you'll be stunned by the peaceful solitude at the top and a breathtaking sight.

Even the photos from the top of this trail are beautiful — and will make you feel like you're on top of the world.

It might even be made better by the intense hike up the mountain. To make it to the peak you truly have to work for the view.

AllTrails said that this hike normally takes about eight hours to finish, so lots of people take it as an opportunity to camp at the top for some much-needed rest.

Plus, if you hiked all the way up there you want to stay awhile to enjoy the scenery.

It's not for beginners though, as AllTrails rated the trek as "hard."

You will definitely need to go prepared with food, water, safety equipment, bear spray, and a first-aid kit.

If you aren't is quite ready to take this journey, there are tons of other hikes in Golden Ears Provincial Park that you can use for practice.

Start out with an easy or moderately rated hike in the summer, before attempting to climb this beast.

Once prepared though — this hike is so worth completing.

Golden Ears Trail

Address: Golden Ears Provincial Park, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you want one of the best views in the province — there is no doubt that this is the hike to do.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...