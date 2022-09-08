This BC Provincial Park Is One Of 'The Largest In The Province' & It Has A Glass-Like Lake
It's a wonderful day-trip adventure from Vancouver!
This massive provincial park in B.C. has a lake that resembles the surface of glass and could be the ideal end-of-summer adventure for thrill-seekers.
Golden Ears Provincial Park is located near Maple Ridge, B.C. and it's one of the largest parks in the province, according to the BC Parks website.
The aforementioned deep blue water body is called Alouette Lake. It offers up the option to swim, paddle board, go boating and even fishing.
"Golden Ears Provincial Park is prized for its recreational opportunities," the park's website mentions.
It has a number of hiking trails, horseback riding trails and three separate campgrounds — in case you plan on spending the night here.
To get to this provincial park from Vancouver, it'll take roughly over an hour, by car — which also makes for a convenient day-trip.
Certain areas of the park, like the hiking paths and campsites are also dog-friendly. Although the park's website warns that they must be kept on a leash no more than two metres long.
Unfortunately, the picnic areas, beaches, marked-off swimming areas and park buildings are also off limits for the pups.
Overall, this appears to be a good option for making the most of the dying embers of the summer with family or friends. And if you're not in the mood for travelling too far away from Vancouver, this getaway becomes even more lucrative.