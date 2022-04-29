Ryan Reynolds Filmed At This Provincial Park In BC & It Has So Many Stunning Hikes
You need to explore this incredible spot!
You can walk along the same path Ryan Reynolds did when he filmed the Netflix movie, The Adam Project, in Golden Ears Provincial Park.
The park in B.C. is full of scenic hikes and breathtaking views — so it's no wonder it was chosen for a filming location in the hit movie.
The park is one of the biggest in the entire province, which is an accomplishment when you think about how many massive parks B.C. has.
The provincial park actually played a pretty big role in The Adam Project. The movie really showed off the stunning beauty of the landscape.
The director of the movie, Shawn Levy, even named the park as one of his favourite filming locations, in an interview with Netflix.
Levy said that when filming at Golden Ears Provincial Park, they "got that one-in-a-million gorgeous day."
Actors Zoe Saldana and Ryan Reynolds in The Adam ProjectNetflix
To experience the magic that you see in The Adam Project, you can go for a day hike in the park — or even spend the weekend there at one of the three large campgrounds.
Waking up to views of mountains would make for an extra special day.
The Golden Ears Trail is a super popular hike in the park that will give you the ultimate view. Beware though — AllTrails rates it as hard, and it's 22 kilometres long.
The challenging hike is worth the breathtaking view though.
Not down for a total sweat fest? There are some easier hikes to attempt in the park — like the 5.5-kilometre-long Lower Gold Creek Falls trail.
If Ryan Reynolds going there didn't sell you on visiting this place — the photos probably did!
Golden Ears Provincial Park
Address: 24480 Fern Crescent, Maple Ridge, BC
Why You Need To Go: Time to go have an adventure, and get to check out one of the most stunning filming locations in The Adam Project.