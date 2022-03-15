12 Of The Best Places In BC To Go Camping This Summer & They Are Stunning
There is nothing like a warm summer night spent camping — laughing with friends over an open fire. B.C. is full of amazing camping spots with stunning scenery.
You can enjoy being in nature and totally unplug on a camping trip. There are a bunch of B.C. parks that offer camping reservations, and private campgrounds too.
Summer would just not be the same without a few iconic camping trips — and s'mores of course.
To take away the hassle of researching and finding cool spots, here is a list of 12 stunning spots to camp in B.C. this summer.
Tofino - Surf Grove
At Surf Grove in the little town of Tofino, B.C., you can camp right along the ocean and surf all day long — which is like a dream come true.
It's the most beautiful camp spot to watch the waves crash along the beach at sunset and take in gorgeous views.
Cultus Lake Provincial Park - Sunnyside Campground
Cultus Lake is a local travel hot spot for Vancouverites. In the summer, you will see many people enjoying the lake, boating and hitting up the iconic waterpark nearby.
These campsites book up quickly for the summer — so book these as soon as possible to ensure you get a great spot.
Tofino - Bella Pacifica Campground
This campground also located in Tofino, B.C. is another great spot to enjoy a full day of surfing on the beach and campfires in the evening.
Waking up to the sounds of crashing waves is pretty amazing.
Sunshine Coast - Saltery Bay
This is the ultimate camping spot to have some great paddle-board adventures and stunning views. You'll be surrounded by lush forest here and the big blue ocean.
Jones Lake - Jones Lake Campsite
If you are looking for peace and serenity — this is the place to camp. The campground is up in the mountains along Jones Lake which is a small and peaceful lake.
The lake has some extremely eye-catching blue water and stunning mountain views which will make for some amazing pictures.
Alice Lake - Alice Lake Campground
Camping here is picturesque — to say the least. The views from this campground are mesmerizing and you can find so many cool trails to explore around the lake.
You could even set up a hammock and just lounge, relax and take in the views all day long.
Lillooet Lake - Strawberry Point Campground
Grab a floaty, a drink, and relax on this gorgeous lake. Camping at Strawberry Point on Lillooet Lake will have you chilling all day long.
It's the ideal spot to unplug, unwind and have a great camping vacation.
Deep Cove - Twin Islands Campsite
If you are looking for a great campsite to set up camp after a day of kayaking — this is the campground to come to. The beautiful spot is surrounded by the ocean.
You can access these campsites by boat, canoe, paddleboard or kayak, so get your water toys ready.
Garibaldi Lake - Garibaldi Lake Campground
If you are looking to camp somewhere unforgettable, this is the place to be. You can hike around the turquoise-coloured lake, immerse yourself in nature, and have a super surreal experience here.
If you're brave enough, you can also take a dip in the lake, but beware because the glacier water in this lake is super cold!
Mission - Rolley Lake Provincial Park
If you're looking to camp lakeside, have a chill time and catch some fish — you will love this camping spot. Rolley Lake is great for fishing, swimming, canoeing and submersing yourself in nature.
If you are lucky enough to catch a fish, you could have the true wilderness experience by cooking your own fish over a campfire.
Bonus — there are some super great waterfalls in the area too.
Shuswap Lake - Swan Lake Campground
While camping at this lake, you will get to see lots of people enjoying the water, sunshine and lake views. There is no doubt that on a nice day you will also see a houseboat or two cruising around the lake.
It's the perfect spot to have some drinks and enjoy good times with friends.
Harrison Lake - Sasquatch Provincial Park
This is a gorgeous lake-side camping spot surrounded by so much lush greenery and forest. The campsites here have great picnic tables so you can have a little feast right outdoors beside the lake.
Don't forget to bring a floaty to relax in the lake and take in the West Coast forest views.