This Floating Sauna Lets You Get Toasty In The Middle Of The Pacific Ocean
A tug boat pulls you around!
This floating sauna in Tofino, B.C. lets you get toasty in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
The unique experience will cost you — $800 to be exact.
What you get is pretty cool though. It's the ultimate West Coast experience, getting all the views while a tug boat pulls you around all day. Plus, you'll be super warm.
The price includes you and three other guests, which helps the price a little at least.
Tofino Resort + Marina | Marcus Paladino
The sauna is wood-fired so it will keep you nice and cozy on those colder days.
Tofino Resort + Marina | Jill Salter
Don't worry about overheating — you can chill on the dock of the sauna outside or take a dip into the ocean whenever you would like.
Tofino Resort + Marina | Jill Salter
There is also a lounging hammock just outside of the sauna to lay on if you want to feel like you are floating over the ocean.
The whole experience will allow you to completely unplug from the world and re-connect with nature and yourself.
While you float along the ocean keep your eyes out for any sea life — you might just get a whale watching tour included for free.
Kayaks and paddle-boards are also available for use if you want to take a break from the floating sauna.
Tofino Resort + Marina | Jill Salter
If this all wasn't enough — the tour guide will help you catch crab and prawns during your experience.
Tofino Resort + Marina | Jill Salter
The restaurant back at the marina, called 1909, will cook your fresh catch for you once returning.
This whole experience would give the most ultra-cozy vibes.
West Coast Floating Sauna Experience
Tofino Resort + Marina | Jill Salter
Address: Tofino Resort + Marina, 634 Campbell St., Tofino, BC
