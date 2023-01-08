Canada's Only Cave Slide Is On Vancouver Island & It Looks Totally Surreal (PHOTOS)
Would you try it? 👀
The longest, and only, cave slide in all of Canada is actually in B.C. and it looks like a seriously unique experience.
These thrilling cave slides are nestled inside Horne Lake Caves Provincial Park on Vancouver Island and you'll want to add them to your bucket list, as soon as possible.
The not-so-typical slides were built by the Canadian Cave Conservancy during a restoration plan in 2014, according to the park director of Horne Lake Caves, Myles Fullmer.
They wanted to build a platform that visitors could get across without damaging the crystal lattice network of the ancient calcite formations beneath, which eventually lead to these cave slides, he added.
"During the installation, they realized that there was just enough headspace beneath a low-hanging rock for an opportunity to angle the platform downhill, and the cave slide was born," Fullmer said.
He added, "if you can incorporate an element of fun into the conservation plan, then it's a win-win situation for both the cave and the caver!"
Horne Lake Caves offers different tours that range from $54 to $199 per person and they are open year-round.
The Multi Cave Experience will take you on a 2.5-hour tour that includes a ride on one of these sweet cave slides. The tour includes a nature hike beforehand and costs $79 per person.
There are both public and private tours available for this experience and you must be at least eight years of age or older to participate.
Horne Lake Caves
Price: $54 - $199 per person
Address: 3905 Horne Lake Caves Rd., Qualicum Beach, BC