Morning Brief: The Conservatives Are Gaining Steam, The Death Of An MMA 'Prodigy' & More

1. Would Pierre Poilievre Win If An Election Was Held Today?
If Canada held a snap federal election, there's a strong chance we'd be looking at a minority Conservative government headed by Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre, according to new polling from 338Canada. The Tories would be projected to capture 144 ridings compared to 137 Liberal seats, with a popular vote edge of 35% to 31%, Tristan Wheeler writes.
- Who Else? The polling suggests that the NDP would win about 26 seats with 21% of the popular vote, keeping the left-wing progressives in a position to align with whichever party is willing to integrate some of their policy objectives into their own.
- Of Course: Poilievre's Conservatives aren't in a position to force a snap election; with the Liberals and NDPs currently in agreement to work together through 2025, plenty can happen between today and whenever Poilievre gets the opportunity to present his case to Canadians.
2. What Is The Canadian Healthcare System Like For Newcomers?
When Narcity's own Janice Rodrigues moved to Canada from Dubai last year, she was faced with the tall task of navigating a brand-new healthcare system — albeit one that is internationally known for its inclusiveness. Janice quickly learned there are two ways to find a family doctor in Ontario: register with Health Care Connect and have one assigned to you or cold-call doctors' offices to ask if they're taking new patients.
- However: Even though she didn't have a dedicated family doctor yet, Janice realized she could still head to a walk-in clinic with her health card to get some short-term care. Her biggest takeaway? Expect a wait.
3. How Did Rising Mixed Martial Artist Victoria Lee Die?
We don't know how Victoria Lee, an 18-year-old Hawaiian MMA fighter, died on December 26 of last year, but the shocking news has ricocheted through the tight-knit combat sport community since her family made the news public earlier this week. Nicknamed "The Prodigy," Lee won all three of her professional matches — all for the ONE Championship promotion, where two of her older siblings had won championships. Sameen Chaudhry explains what we know about Lee's too-short life.
⚜️ MONTREAL CALLING
If you've been waiting for the right moment to buy a home in Montreal, the market is looking more favourable by the day. Average prices for single-family homes were down 3% to $510K from December 2021 to 2022, MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald writes. Here's which neighbourhoods experienced the biggest price drop.
🚂 POLAR EXPRESS
Looking to plan a weekend trip from Toronto but don't have access to a car? No sweat; as Madeline Forsythe notes, there are a handful of awesome destinations to explore in Ontario that are only a train or bus ride away — like Blue Mountain, where there's so much more than skiing to check out.
🔦 CAVE RAVE
Did you know that Vancouver Island is home to the only "cave slide" in Canada? While spelunking through Horne Lake Caves Provincial Park, you'll need to channel your inner board game fanatic to traverse the narrow passageways using chutes and ladders. For more on the incredibly unique cave adventure, here's Ashley Harris.
🏖️ VACATION NATION
Pro tip: the best way to stretch those vacation days is by stacking them up alongside statutory holidays, turning your long weekend into enough time to take to the skies. Brooke Houghton walks us through some of Ontario's statutory holidays for 2023 and how she'd maximize her time off accordingly.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
