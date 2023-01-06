Prince Harry's Book Includes Some Cringey Sex Moments & People Are Urging Him To 'Shut Up'
"Penile frostbite" comes up more than once.
Many people on social media are urging Prince Harry to zip it, after the Duke of Sussex's new book accidentally leaked ahead of time and spilled plenty of embarrassing details, including some about his sex life.
The hashtag #shutupharry was trending on Friday after early readers shared some of Harry's most intimate stories, including how he lost his virginity to an older woman and the "frostbitten penis" he was dealing with at Prince William's wedding.
Here are some of the more intimate details Harry has shared.
Harry lost his virginity behind a pub
In his memoir Spare, Harry reportedly details losing his virginity at the age of 17 as a "quick romp" with an older woman in a grassy field behind a very busy pub.
According to the Daily Mail, the royal details how the older woman, whose name was not revealed, treated him like a "young stallion."
"I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us," Harry wrote.
The Daily Mail also notes the sexual encounter happened in 2001 when Harry was a student at Eton College in Windsor.
Previous reports had suggested the older woman was Austin Powers actress Elizabeth Hurley, but she denied those claims.
Harry had frostbite on his junk at Prince William's wedding
There's apparently another section of the book in which the 38-year-old discusses how uncomfortable he was attending Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011 due to frostbite on his junk.
The Independent reports that Harry, who was William's best man at the wedding, explained the frostbite was due to an expedition he had been on in the North Pole in March 2011.
He said that the frostbite affected his ears, cheeks and “todger.”
“While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day," he wrote, as per the Independent.
Harry says he and William are circumcised
Harry is also setting the record straight on whether he's circumcised or not.
The Duke of Sussex writes that the issue of his and William's circumcision “was a matter of public record," as per a Page Six report.
He also writes there was a lot of "public curiosity" about it as multiple stories in the media stated he and William were not circumcised.
“Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was snipped as a baby.”
Following the release of these and other details this week, people shared their reactions online and many were not impressed.
One person called the stories "next level cringe."
\u201cThe book is dedicated to his mother yet he\u2019s banging on about getting his arse spanked by some old tart who he mounted like a stallion!? It\u2019s next level cringe, what on earth possessed him!? \ud83e\udd22\ud83e\udd2e \n#PrinceHarry #ShutUpHarry #PrinceHarryIsATraitor #PrinceHarryIsAWimp #SpareUs\u201d— Gemma (@Gemma) 1672961935
Another Twitter user asked Harry why he thought "we want to know this information."
\u201cWhy does Harry think we want to know this information?!?! He really is turning into a Kardashian. #SpareUs #PrinceWilliamIsAKing #RoyalKnockOut #haroldsnecklace #ShutUpHarry #PrinceWilliam #Harrysnecklace\u201d— Nancy Sidley (@Nancy Sidley) 1672939535
Among other details in the book, Harry has also shared stories about tensions with his brother, including a fight that broke out at his London home in 2019. Harry says William attacked him and knocked him to the floor in an argument that was about his now-wife Meghan Markle.
He also claims that it was his brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton who encouraged him to wear a Nazi costume to a party in 2005.
Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not commented on the memoir.
These revelations and Harry's book come on the heels of his and Markle's Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, in which the couple discloses personal details about the royal family and why they left their senior royal positions.
Harry will also appear in two TV interviews with ITV and CBS on Sunday, January 8.
His book Spare officially comes out in the U.S. and Canada on January 10.