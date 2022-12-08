Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

People Think Prince Harry Shaded William For Marrying Kate & Hinted That She Fits A 'Mold'

Critics said it was a "cruel dig."

Associate Editor, Global
Prince Harry at the 2019 OnSide Awards. Right: Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston.

@sussexroyal | Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales | Instagram

The first episodes of the Netflix documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have triggered a lot of reaction online, particularly around one moment when Harry seemed to throw shade at his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

In the documentary titled Harry & Meghan, the duo describe how they met and Harry then talks about his decision to marry Markle.

He said he made the decision with his "heart" and hinted that other members of the British royal family have typically chosen partners "with their head."

“I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with," Harry said.

“The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum certainly made most of her decisions — if not all of them — from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”

Harry did not say who he was referring to when he made those comments, although many viewers connected the dots to the major men in his life: his brother Prince William and his dad, King Charles.

Many people online read the moment as a subtle shot at his brother's decision to marry Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were married in 2011 and have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Dan Wootton tweeted that it was obvious who Harry was talking about when he said his remarks.

Royal contributor of Good Morning America, Robert Jobson tweeted that the swipe at the royal family isn't only directed at Prince William, but their father, King Charles III as well.

Others agree with Jobson that Harry was also talking about his father and how he married Princess Diana and not Camilla, whom one person said "he was in love with her right from the start."

Many people are also coming to Prince William's and King Charles' defence about their marital decisions.

There has been speculation for years about the seemingly strained relationship between Harry and Meghan and William and Kate, though the two sides have shared few details about it.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are available on Netflix and the next three episodes will be released on December 15.

    Asymina Kantorowicz
    Associate Editor, Global
    Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s Global Desk focused on celebrity and health news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.
