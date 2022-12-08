People Think Prince Harry Shaded William For Marrying Kate & Hinted That She Fits A 'Mold'
Critics said it was a "cruel dig."
The first episodes of the Netflix documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have triggered a lot of reaction online, particularly around one moment when Harry seemed to throw shade at his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.
In the documentary titled Harry & Meghan, the duo describe how they met and Harry then talks about his decision to marry Markle.
He said he made the decision with his "heart" and hinted that other members of the British royal family have typically chosen partners "with their head."
“I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with," Harry said.
“The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum certainly made most of her decisions — if not all of them — from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”
Harry did not say who he was referring to when he made those comments, although many viewers connected the dots to the major men in his life: his brother Prince William and his dad, King Charles.
Many people online read the moment as a subtle shot at his brother's decision to marry Kate Middleton.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were married in 2011 and have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Dan Wootton tweeted that it was obvious who Harry was talking about when he said his remarks.
\u201cObvious and very cruel dig at William and Kate by Harry...\n"For so many people in the family, especially the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with."\n#HarryandMeghanNetflix\u201d— Dan Wootton (@Dan Wootton) 1670489236
Royal contributor of Good Morning America, Robert Jobson tweeted that the swipe at the royal family isn't only directed at Prince William, but their father, King Charles III as well.
\u201c#MeghanandHarry @netflix documentary - Prince Harry says men in the royal family marry women who \u201cfit the mould\u201d whereas his was a true love story. Backhanded swipe at his father, The King and his brother, Prince William. Not sure that they would agree.\u201d— Robert Jobson (@Robert Jobson) 1670490627
Others agree with Jobson that Harry was also talking about his father and how he married Princess Diana and not Camilla, whom one person said "he was in love with her right from the start."
\u201c@theroyaleditor @netflix I think he is referring to the fact his father couldn\u2019t marry his now current wife!!!!!! When he actually was in love with her right from the start!\u201d— Robert Jobson (@Robert Jobson) 1670490627
Many people are also coming to Prince William's and King Charles' defence about their marital decisions.
\u201c@theroyaleditor @netflix I think William really fell on his feet when he married Catherine! The King and Queen Consort loved each other, long before they married. Both Women are an asset to their husbands and to this country. As is the Duchess of Wessex. If it works, don't knock it!\u201d— Robert Jobson (@Robert Jobson) 1670490627
There has been speculation for years about the seemingly strained relationship between Harry and Meghan and William and Kate, though the two sides have shared few details about it.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are available on Netflix and the next three episodes will be released on December 15.