Netflix Dropped A First Look At Its 'Harry & Meghan' Doc Series & Here's What To Expect
"Doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan, a new documentary series about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that promises to take audiences behind closed doors with the couple.
The series is directed by What Happened, Miss Simone? director Liz Garbus and will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship and the public scrutiny they've endured as a royal couple.
The trailer starts off by asking a question: "Why did you want to make this documentary?"
It then goes into a collage of personal photos of the couple, including pictures from their 2018 wedding, a pregnancy shot of Meghan and public engagements with the royal family.
Harry eventually responds in a voiceover: “No one knows what’s happening behind closed doors."
"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," he continued.
In one scene Meghan is shown wiping away tears.
"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Markle asks in the trailer.
Not much else is known about the documentary series at this time, although Markle did share a bit of info about it in an October interview with Variety.
“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired,” she said in the interview.
Many people expressed their excitement about the series online.
\u201c@netflix Ahhhh \ud83d\ude31 pinch me is this actually happening!?!? \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udc96 cannot wait!!!!\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1669896469
Harry and Meghan got married in May 2018 and in January 2020 they announced they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family. They made the decision to leave the U.K. and eventually settled in L.A.
It's unclear if viewers will get to see the couple's kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, in the documentary as they are not shown in the trailer.
The exact release date of the new documentary series is unknown, but People reports it will air on Netflix sometime in December.
It's the second big content play the couple has made in recent months after Markle launched her Archetypes podcast with Spotify last summer.
She recently wrapped up the podcast and it's unclear if she'll be back for a second season.