texas school shooting

Meghan Markle Showed Up At The Texas School Shooting Site & Some Didn't Recognize Her

It was a "personal" visit.

Global Staff Writer
Meghan Markle. Right: Press conference by Uvalde Police Department

Meghan Markle was spotted paying her respects at the memorial for victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Thursday, in a visit that no one expected.

Markle stopped by the memorial to leave flowers for the 19 elementary school students and two teachers who died in the mass shooting Tuesday. Seventeen others were also injured in the attack, which ended with the gunman's death.

The Duchess of Sussex also paid an unannounced visit to a local community center, where she donated food to local volunteers. Some of them reportedly didn't even know who she was until she left.

Dressed in jeans, sneakers, a T-shirt, cap and face mask, the Duchess of Sussex didn't speak directly to any media, reports The Daily Mail. She had a small security team with her, although some news photographers did spot her and snap some photos.

Markle visited the community center's kitchen and left two crates filled with sandwiches, beverages and desserts for the blood donors, according to reports.

"I had no idea who she was. She just was carrying on a conversation like she (sic) and I knew each other for years," one volunteer told BuzzFeed News.

"It's funny, we didn't even know it was her until after she left and now we're so sad. I mean, to be honest, we thought she was our neighbor," said the woman.

A spokesperson for Markle and Prince Harry said that the Duchess made the trip to Uvalde in a "personal capacity as a mother" to express her support and condolences to the members of the community, reports Vanity Fair.

She would've had to travel a long distance from her home in California to make the appearance.

