Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went To A Halloween Party In Toronto & No One Recognized Them

You may have partied with royalty!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Went To A Halloween Party In Toronto & No One Recognized Them
Robyn Charnley | Dreamstime

If you went to a post-apocalyptic-themed Halloween party in Toronto a couple of years ago, you may have partied with British royalty.

Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Prince Harry spent a Halloween in Toronto and didn't get recognized while they were secretly dating.

"He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin, Eugenie and now her husband Jack, they came as well, and the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," said Markle.

Markle says she and Harry were able to live out the night without being recognized thanks to their "post-apocalyptic" themed costumes.

"We had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out."

Markle, a recently published children's book author, says she and her family stayed in this Halloween, although she does say she and Ellen saw each other.

"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it all."

The couple, who have been married for three years, have two children together Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor who is 5 months old, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor who is 2 years old.

Markle says this year, "Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes," and that Lili was a "little skunk" like "Flower from Bambi."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Justin Bieber & Ryan Reynolds Are Showing Each Other Some Insta Love And It's So Wholesome

Things we love to see: Canadians supporting Canadians!

@justinbieber | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Justin Bieber is continuing on with the Halloween fun and his costume honouring fellow Canuck Ryan Reynolds is spot on.

The singer posted a picture of himself on Monday, November 1 in the getup of Reynolds' character in the movie Free Guy, and even had himself worked into the film's poster.

Keep Reading Show less

A Group Of Torontonians Set Up A Pokémon Halloween Display With Nearly 100 Pumpkins

The display includes every Gen 4 Pokémon!

@adrian4evr | Instagram, Courtesy of Adrian Kieda

Halloween might be over, but there is still spooky fun to be had – especially if you're a Pokémon fan.

For the fourth year, Adrian Kieda, a Toronto YouTuber, has created a massive Pokémon pumpkin display on his front porch on Tarragona Boulevard in Toronto, and this year it includes over 90 pumpkins depicting Gen 4 Pokémon.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Police Warn To Check Your Halloween Candy After Needle & Tablets Were Found

Parents are being told to be on the lookout.

The Lamb Family | Flickr, Belleville Police

Ontario police are warning parents to double-check their children's Halloween candy after dangerous items were found alongside the festive treats.

According to Belleville Police, two parents discovered "tablets not suitable for children to ingest" lumped in with their kid's candy, which they believe were handed in the area of Gilbert and Maple Street.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Raptors Dressed Up For Halloween & Went All Out With Their Costumes (PHOTOS)

Scottie Barnes wasn't playing around.

raptors | Twitter

The Toronto Raptors were clearly feeling the spooky spirit this Halloween and had some totally extra costume ideas.

The team was seen having a real-life monster mash, hosted by none other than Spicy P himself, or should we say "McLovin."

Keep Reading Show less