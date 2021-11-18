Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went To A Halloween Party In Toronto & No One Recognized Them
You may have partied with royalty!
If you went to a post-apocalyptic-themed Halloween party in Toronto a couple of years ago, you may have partied with British royalty.
Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Prince Harry spent a Halloween in Toronto and didn't get recognized while they were secretly dating.
When they were keeping their relationship a secret, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, snuck out to a Halloween party. pic.twitter.com/8TD3xT8NBU
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 18, 2021
"He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin, Eugenie and now her husband Jack, they came as well, and the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," said Markle.
Markle says she and Harry were able to live out the night without being recognized thanks to their "post-apocalyptic" themed costumes.
"We had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out."
Markle, a recently published children's book author, says she and her family stayed in this Halloween, although she does say she and Ellen saw each other.
"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it all."
The couple, who have been married for three years, have two children together Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor who is 5 months old, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor who is 2 years old.
Markle says this year, "Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes," and that Lili was a "little skunk" like "Flower from Bambi."
