Prince Harry Admitted A Costume Is One Of His 'Biggest Mistakes' & He's 'So Ashamed'
He's spent years trying to make up for it.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary series Harry and Meghan dropped Thursday and they did not hold back with juicy details about their lives, including their past mistakes.
Harry opened up about “one of the biggest mistakes of [his] life,” during the third episode of the series and took accountability for wearing a distasteful Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005.
The then 20-year-old prince sported the controversial costume at a party in London with over 250 guests, in a move that immediately hit the tabloids and sparked plenty of outrage at the time.
Photo’s from the party show the young prince wearing a khaki military uniform with a red armband decorated with a prominent swastika.
"Harry the Nazi," read the front-page headline on the U.K.'s Sun tabloid in January of 2005.
\u201c@DNdeavor @MikeValente22 @Anti__Globalism @JackPosobiec @kanyewest @elonmusk I remember the reaction when Prince Harry wore a Nazi uniform as a costume.\u201d— Jack Posobiec \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Jack Posobiec \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1669959335
“It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life,” Harry says in the Netflix episode. “I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right."
Harry's father, now King Charles III, stepped in to help rectify the situation at the time, and ordered the youngest son a number of tasks to make up for his decision.
Harry was ordered to visit the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland and was made to watch Schindler’s List.
“I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound effect on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor,” said Harry. “I could have just ignored it and made the same mistakes over again in my life. But I learned from that.”
The general theme of the episode dealt with racism and discrimination and the role it played in the famous couple's relationship.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are available now on Netflix, with three more episodes slated to drop on December 15.
