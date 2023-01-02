Prince Harry Addresses Royal Family Drama In Interviews & He Wants His Father & Brother Back
His memoir "SPARE" comes out next week.
Prince Harry is speaking out about tensions between himself and the royal family in not one, but two TV interviews scheduled to air this weekend ahead of the release of his memoir SPARE next week.
In an interview clip with ITV News' Tom Bradbury, the Duke of Sussex says the royal family has shown "absolutely no willingness to reconcile" and adds he would like to "get my father back" and "I would like to have my brother back."
In the teaser clip posted on the outlet's social media pages, Harry also notes that "it never needed to be this way" and that he wants a "family not an institution."
"They feel as though it's better to keep us, somehow, as the villains," he says in the clip.
The ITV interview will air on Sunday, January 8.
Harry also sat down with Anderson Cooper for an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.
In the teaser clip posted on Monday, Cooper spoke to the royal about his decision to take a step back from his institutional role and move to California.
Harry addressed why he chose to speak about it publicly.
"Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," he says in the clip.
"The family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto."
"They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story and then at the bottom of it they will say they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting," he adds.
\u201cPrince Harry tells @andersoncooper he was the target of press leaks after private conversations with members of the Royal Family. https://t.co/0xN8FdapYV\u201d— 60 Minutes (@60 Minutes) 1672660829
Harry then continues to say over the last six years he was told the palace couldn't put out a statement to protect him, but they were doing it for other members of the royal family.
"There becomes a point when silence is betrayal."
The 60 Minutes interview with Prince Harry will also air on Sunday, January 8 on CBS.
The interviews will air two days before the release of Harry's memoir SPARE on January 10.
According to a press release from the book's publisher Penguin Random House, the book will cover Harry's life in the public eye from his childhood all the way to the present.
It will also cover the Duke of Sussex's military duty that took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan and his becoming a husband and father.
“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry was quoted in the release.
"I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
This isn't the first time Harry has spoken out about the royal family.
In December 2022, we heard from Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in their six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
In the series, viewers got a glimpse of how the couple met over Instagram, their wedding in 2018 and their current life in California
In one of the episodes, Harry also described the tense meeting he had with his father, Charles, and brother, William, after the announcement was made that he and Markle were taking a step back from their royal duties in 2020.
It was that moment that became a "wedge" between the two brothers, according to Harry.
"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren't true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in," Harry stated on the show.
The docuseries wasn't the only show the couple released with Netflix.
The former senior royals also executive produced a series called Live To Lead, which hears from global leaders as they reflect on their legacies.
In the trailer, Harry said the series was inspired by Nelson Mandela.
Live to Lead | Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com
Leaders who appear in the series include New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the late U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
Live To Lead is now available on Netflix.