Prince Harry Claims William Attacked Him & Book Leaks Reveal His Thoughts About Kate
It's all getting very messy.
Some major bombshells are emerging ahead of the release date for Prince Harry's new memoir, including allegations that Harry's brother, Prince William, attacked him in a fight about Meghan Markle.
Harry's autobiography Spare isn't scheduled to be released until January 10, but some outlets have already published exclusive or leaked details from the book. A Spanish translation has also been spotted on sale ahead of schedule in Spain.
Here are some of the biggest revelations from Harry's perspective.
Harry says William knocked him to the floor
The Guardian says it obtained an early copy of the book, and the memoir includes a story about a fight between brothers Harry and William and Harry's London home in 2019.
The paper reports that according to Harry, William described Markle as “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive."
The argument turned into a shouting match and then things got violent after Harry offered his brother a glass of water, hoping to calm things down, according to his account.
“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast," Harry wrote in his book as reported by The Guardian.
"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
He said he called his therapist first before telling Markle about the fight later.
William has not commented on the allegations.
Harry says William and Kate told him to wear the Nazi costume in 2005
Prince Harry previously said wearing a Nazi costume to a costume party in 2005 was one of the "biggest mistakes" of his life.
Harry was 20 years old when he wore the outfit which featured a red armband with a big swastika on it.
The royal is now giving further details of that costume in his new memoir.
According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex claims he was deciding between the Nazi costume and a pilot costume. He says William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton helped him decide.
“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. 'Nazi uniform,' they said,” Harry reportedly says in his book, also noting that they "howled with laughter" when they saw him wearing it.
Harry quietly said "goodbye" when William married Kate
Harry also reportedly wrote about the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Middleton in his memoir, revealing it was a tough day for him.
US Weekly reports that Harry doesn't remember much about being his brother's best man and the "ceremony is mostly a blank" in his mind. However, he does say it felt like "another farewell."
"The brother I'd escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever," Prince Harry reportedly wrote.
"Who could deny it? He'd never again be first and foremost Willy. We'd never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We'd never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that's who."
Harry also details how he felt when William and his new bride rode off in their carriage after the ceremony.
"I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they'd pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye."
Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has commented on the claims in Harry's book.
It seems that The Guardian may not be the only one that received an early copy of the book.
According to a royal editor at HELLO! magazine, Emily Nash, copies of Harry's memoir are already on sale in Spanish bookstores, five days ahead of the book's publication date.
\u201cCopies of Prince Harry\u2019s memoir Spare are already on sale in Spanish bookstores today, five days ahead of the January 10 publication date: \ud83d\udc40\u201d— Emily Nash (@Emily Nash) 1672919407
This isn't the first time Harry has spoken publicly about the tensions between himself and the royal family.
Harry and Markle detailed their relationship and their decision to step back from their senior royal roles in their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan which premiered on Netflix in December 2022.
Harry is also slated to appear in two televised interviews on January 8 with ITV and CBS' 60 Minutes.
In a new trailer released by ITV on Thursday, Harry is asked about speaking publicly about his family.
"Some people will say you have railed against invasions of your privacy all your life," Tom Bradby says to Harry in the clip. "But the accusation would be, here you are invading the privacy of your most nearest and dearest without permission."
"That would be the accusation from the people that don't understand or don't want to believe that my family had been briefing the press," Harry responds.
Harry is also asked if he will attend his father's coronation later this year.
"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry says. "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court."
"There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."
Bradby also asks Harry if he still believes in the monarch to which the duke says "yes."
The interview with ITV will air on ITV1 or ITVX on January 8, ahead of the memoir's release on January 10.