Prince Harry Blamed The Media For Meghan's Miscarriage & Revealed Who Lilibet Looks Like
“I was pregnant. I really wasn’t sleeping."
Prince Harry is suggesting that the U.K. media contributed to Meghan Markle's miscarriage in 2020, citing the stress that his wife faced under the tabloid spotlight.
Harry made the comments in the last episode of the couple's new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and in the same episode, he also reveals who his children look like now.
In the first half of episode six, Markle and Harry talk about her miscarriage in July 2020. Markle revealed she had been really stressed at the time due to media coverage, their move to California and issues with her father.
“I was pregnant. I really wasn’t sleeping. The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,” Markle said.
Harry placed the blame on one British outlet in particular.
“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” he said. "I watched the whole thing."
“Now, do we absolutely know the miscarriage was created, caused by that? Of course we don’t. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her," he added.
In the docuseries, Markle also talked about her decision to write about her miscarriage in an opinion piece titled "The Losses We Share" in The New York Times.
In 2019, The Mail on Sunday published a private letter Markle had sent to her father Thomas Markle.
Earlier in the docuseries, Markle says she had been encouraged to send that letter to her father by members of the royal family.
According to Deadline, Markle's father sent the British outlet the letter because he said he wanted to "address what he thought were unfair media accounts."
The outlet also noted that according to Harry the tabloid published the letter because the royal family would not take legal action.
“How would the Mail have the stupidity to print a letter between a father and a daughter?’ Well, the answer’s simple: they knew the family would encourage us not to sue,” he said.
In the final episode of Harry & Meghan, the couple also spoke about their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and revealed who they look like right now.
"I think at the moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie and a lot of my mum (Diana) in Lili," Harry said. "She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes."
"Blue, blue, blue eyes," Meghan added before Harry continued with "sort of like a golden, red-ish hair."
\u201cIt was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around \u2764\ufe0f\ud83c\udf82\ud83c\udf89\u201d— Misan Harriman (@Misan Harriman) 1654548603
Actor and comedian Tyler Perry also made an appearance in the episode, revealing he is Lilibet's godfather.
Viewers also get glimpses of family footage showing Markle, Harry, Lilibet and Archie on the grounds of their California home.
"Just seeing Archie running across the lawn and this big smile on his face. This is the world that he knows," Harry said.
"He spent his first five months in Windsor – that was it. This is his home to him. This is home to Lili. And this is our home."
"I get to do things with our kids I would never get to do in the U.K."
All episodes of Harry & Meghan are available on Netflix.
