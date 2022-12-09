Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Met Over Instagram & It Was All Thanks To A Snapchat Filter
One goofy photo started it all!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared many personal details about their love story in Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries, but the story of how they met in 2016 is maybe the most shocking bit.
In the first episode of the docuseries, the Duke of Sussex revealed he first became interested in the actress after seeing a funny photo of her on Instagram.
"I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat," Harry said in the first episode.
Viewers then got to see the photo of Markle with the dog ears, nose and tongue that started it all.
"I was like 'who is that?'" he said.
The friend then emailed Markle saying that a friend of hers asked about Markle and was interested in meeting her.
"And I said who is it? And she said it's Prince Haz and I said who's that?" Markle recalled.
"I asked if I could see his feed," she said. "So that's the thing when people say 'did you Google him?' No."
"That's your homework. Let me see what they're about in their feed, not what someone else says about them, but what they are putting out about themselves," she said. "That to me was the best barometer."
"So I went through and it was just beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and the time he was spending in Africa," Markle added before the camera went to a shot of Harry pretending to wipe away sweat from his forehead.
Harry says they exchanged phone numbers and were "constantly in touch" from that point on.
The pair then planned to meet for drinks when Markle was in London, England to attend Wimbledon.
"You were late and I couldn't understand why he would be late," she said but noted that he kept texting her that it was due to traffic.
"I was panicking, I was freaking out, I started sweating," Harry said.
Meghan said she wasn't interested in waiting around for him, but then when she saw him walk in all flustered she realized he had been telling the truth.
"I left after an hour and I told him I had other plans," she recalled. "Then I called him that evening and I was like 'Look I'm leaving the day after tomorrow, do you want to grab dinner tomorrow night?' And I'm sure he thought it was so forward and American."
The former Suits actress detailed how they met up again the following night at the same restaurant and decided to give things a go.
People who have watched the docuseries are clearly surprised by how the couple met.
One person said she couldn't believe that it all started because of a Snapchat dog filter.
\u201cI cannot believe that Harry and Meghan's entire relationship started because of this Snapchat dog filter. #HarryandMeghanNetflix\u201d— Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@Olivia Truffaut-Wong) 1670521753
Another person noted that the "og Snapchat dog filter was elite."
\u201cThis documentary proves more than anything that the og Snapchat dog filter was elite. We were out here doing bits with that one.\u201d— Camilla Blackett (@Camilla Blackett) 1670548390
One Twitter user compared Harry and Markle's story to her own difficulty in finding a partner.
\u201cI can\u2019t believe Harry and Meghan casually met on Instagram because of the Snapchat dog filter and I\u2019m out here fighting for my life trying to find an eligible bachelor on Hinge in a sea of bozos like this. #HarryandMeghanNetflix\u201d— Julia Giantomasi (@Julia Giantomasi) 1670559161
We've all clearly underestimated the Snapchat dog when it comes to finding love.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are available on Netflix and the next three episodes will be released on December 15.
