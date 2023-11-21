Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Went To A Canucks Game & A Player Had To Give Him Some Pointers
The Duke of Sussex dropped the puck before the game.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at a Canucks game in Vancouver.
Harry dropped the puck for a ceremonial face-off ahead of the hockey game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena on Monday night.
The Duke of Sussex and Markle were at the game as the lead-up to the 2025 Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler from February 8 to February 16, 2025.
Harry is a Founding Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which offers a "recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women," as per the foundation's website.
Sportsnet reports that the closing ceremony will be held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Ahead of Monday night's game, Harry walked onto the ice and dropped a ceremonial puck for the two captains, Quinn Hughes of the Canucks and Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks.
According to Sportsnet, Hertl said he had to give some pointers to Harry in that moment.
"I actually had to tell him (to drop the puck) because he keeps holding and smiling," Hertl said.
"I'd say 'it's time to drop it' but it's a cool moment. For sure I will remember that one."
During the game Harry and Markle were seen cheering on the players from the stands.
Both teams seem to think the royals were cheering for them, with the Canucks Twitter account tweeting the team had two new fans.
The San Jose Sharks also tweeted during the game with a side-by-side photo of the puck drop and a photo of Harry's mom, Princess Diana.
"Glad to see the family still supporting the #SJSharksafter all these years," the tweet reads.
The ceremonial puck drop was a special moment for Harry, who followed in his grandmother's footsteps.
The late Queen Elizabeth II dropped the puck before an NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks in 2002, according to Hello!
B.C. is a special place for Harry and Markle as the couple lived on Vancouver Island with their son Archie for several months in 2020 after leaving the U.K.
Following their short time on the island, the couple moved to Los Angeles where they live now with their two kids.