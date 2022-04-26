Prince Harry & Meghan Are Planning A Trip To Vancouver But Some Locals Really Don't Want Them
Prince Harry and Megan Markle are planning to come to Vancouver, B.C. in 2025 — and there is already some outcry about it.
The famous couple aren't new to B.C., and some people don't want a repeat of when they were in town last time.
The Duke of Sussex recently announced that the 2025 Invictus Games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler.
In February of that year, the international sports competition will come to the province and "incorporate winter adaptive sports for the first time," its website said.
Prince Harry is a Founding Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and said in the announcement that "The Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports."
"With deep respect, I’m also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous communities," he added.
After the announcement, a Change.org petition was started, called: "Stop Just Harry from Exploiting Indigenous atrocities."
"Harry and Meghan never thanked the Canadian taxpayers who paid for their security the last time they were in Canada. They don’t deserve our hard earned taxpayer money, nor do they deserve to exploit the hurt suffered by the recent finding of unmarked graves," the petition page claims.
The petition has gained 417 signatures as of April 26.
Despite the claims, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both made a visit to the Canada House in London, in 2020, in order to say thank you to the High Commissioner for the hospitality they felt during their time in Canada.
Still, people on Twitter are speaking out about the couple coming to the province for the games.
As of right now, the couple is still planning to come to the province — but there is still a few long years ahead before it happens, where this petition could gain some traction.