Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
meghan markle

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Shared The First Photo Of Baby Lilibet Diana For Christmas

Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili are all together in their adorable Christmas card photo. 😍

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Shared The First Photo Of Baby Lilibet Diana For Christmas
Alexi Lubomirski | Archewell Foundation

'Tis the season for royal family Christmas cards, and this year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a little something extra to share.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just released their annual Christmas card, and the cover photo includes the first official pic of their second-born child, Lilibet Diana.

The photo shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their kids in a casual scene on the stoop of their California home. Meghan, Harry and little Archie are wearing jeans, while Lilibet Diana is dressed in something white and frilly.

Meghan is holding Lilibet up and the girl seems to be laughing at both of her happy parents while Archie, 2, sits on his dad's knee.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the card says. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

The Sussexes go on to say that they've made donations to several charities that "honor and protect families." Those charities include ones that help American families in need of paid parental leave as well as Afghan refugees.

The Sussexes' longtime photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, described the photo shoot as a "rare and special project" on his own Instagram account Thursday.

"To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour," Lubomirski wrote.

Lilibet Diana was born on June 4, 2021, and her parents have kept her out of the spotlight for most of her short life, amid their broader effort to avoid the media frenzy that drove them to leave the U.K. in the first place.

Prince William and Kate Middleton released their family Christmas card earlier this month.

From Your Site Articles

It's OK If Prince William & Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Photo Has You A Bit Confused

Merry Christmas from ... the desert?

@dukeandduchessofcambridge | Instagram

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released their annual family Christmas card photo and it might leave you wondering if they understood the assignment.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card," the caption on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official social media accounts read on Friday.

Keep Reading Show less

More Than Half Of Canadians Wouldn't Support Prince Charles As King After The Queen Dies

Bad news for Charles. 😬

@theroyalfamily | Instagram, @clarencehouse | Instagram

This might not be the best news for Prince Charles because it turns out that more than half of Canadians said they wouldn't support or recognize him as the King if Queen Elizabeth II were to die or step down from the throne.

A new study from the Angus Reid Institute was released on November 30 that looked into how Canadians feel about the monarchy's place in Canada along with their thoughts on Prince Charles and the queen.

Keep Reading Show less

The Crown Apparently Costs Canada Over $58 Million Each Year & Here’s How It Breaks Down

It costs less than it did before, though. 👑💰

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @theroyalfamily | Instagram

If you've ever wondered how much the queen and the crown cost Canada year-on-year, we've got you covered!

On November 22, 2021, the Monarchist League of Canada issued its triennial survey on the cost of the Canadian crown and, well, it sounds like a lot.

Keep Reading Show less

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went To A Halloween Party In Toronto & No One Recognized Them

You may have partied with royalty!

Robyn Charnley | Dreamstime

If you went to a post-apocalyptic-themed Halloween party in Toronto a couple of years ago, you may have partied with British royalty.

Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Prince Harry spent a Halloween in Toronto and didn't get recognized while they were secretly dating.

Keep Reading Show less