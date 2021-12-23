Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Shared The First Photo Of Baby Lilibet Diana For Christmas
Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili are all together in their adorable Christmas card photo. 😍
'Tis the season for royal family Christmas cards, and this year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a little something extra to share.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just released their annual Christmas card, and the cover photo includes the first official pic of their second-born child, Lilibet Diana.
The photo shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their kids in a casual scene on the stoop of their California home. Meghan, Harry and little Archie are wearing jeans, while Lilibet Diana is dressed in something white and frilly.
Meghan is holding Lilibet up and the girl seems to be laughing at both of her happy parents while Archie, 2, sits on his dad's knee.
"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the card says. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."
The Sussexes go on to say that they've made donations to several charities that "honor and protect families." Those charities include ones that help American families in need of paid parental leave as well as Afghan refugees.
The Sussexes' longtime photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, described the photo shoot as a "rare and special project" on his own Instagram account Thursday.
"To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour," Lubomirski wrote.
Lilibet Diana was born on June 4, 2021, and her parents have kept her out of the spotlight for most of her short life, amid their broader effort to avoid the media frenzy that drove them to leave the U.K. in the first place.
Prince William and Kate Middleton released their family Christmas card earlier this month.