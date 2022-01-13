Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

The Queen Just Stripped Prince Andrew Of His Military Titles & Royal Patronages

He'll face a sexual assault lawsuit as a "private citizen."

Senior Global Editor
The Queen Just Stripped Prince Andrew Of His Military Titles & Royal Patronages
@hrhthedukeofyork | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The royal family says it has stripped the Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal affiliations, and it will not help him in a sexual assault lawsuit linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” said in a statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Prince Andrew’s roles will be redistributed to other members of the royal family and he will no longer be able to use the term “His Royal Highness,” Sky News reports.

A U.S. judge cleared the way earlier this week for a civil sexual assault lawsuit against the prince to proceed. The suit is linked to Prince Andrew's former associate, Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender.

Virginia Giuffre has accused the Duke of York of sexual assault and battery. She alleges that Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew for sex when she was 17 years old. She's seeking an unspecified amount in damages as well as attorneys' fees and other relief to be determined in court, CNN reports.

Prince Andrew has denied Giuffre's allegations.

In an interview in 2019, the prince told BBC a "problem" with the allegations is that he's unable to sweat after Giuffre said he was sweating when the two were together in London.

The prince stepped back from his duties in 2019 after a BBC interview about his ties to Epstein drew widespread criticism.

His lawyers tried to get Giuffre's lawsuit dismissed but the bid was rejected by a judge on Wednesday. The case is expected to move forward in civil court.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.

110 Dogs Will Arrive Safe In Toronto This Week After Being Rescued From A Meat Farm (PHOTOS)

They're flying into Pearson Airport today!

Humane Society International | Handout

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

More than 100 dogs will be arriving safe and sound at Pearson Airport in Toronto this week, after being rescued from South Korea's controversial dog meat trade last year.

Keep Reading Show less

A Newborn Baby Was Found In A Dumpster In New Mexico & His Mom Said She Just 'Panicked'

Police say she didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth.

Hobbs Police Department | Facebook

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A newborn baby has been rescued from a dumpster in New Mexico, where police say his teen mother threw him away in a "panicked" move that was caught on video.

Keep Reading Show less

Peterborough Squirrels Are Being Shot With Arrows & Police Warn Public Of Possible Danger

Several squirrels have been found with arrows still in them.

Nadinebasden30 | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Peterborough's furry, nut-loving, outdoor neighbours are not being treated very nicely these days.

Keep Reading Show less

A Man Just Got The World's First Pig Heart Transplant & Some People Are Not Cool With It

It was genetically altered to work for a human. 👀

University of Maryland School of Medicine | Handout

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Doctors from University of Maryland Medicine just made history by successfully transplanting a genetically modified pig's heart into a human.

Keep Reading Show less