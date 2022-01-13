The Queen Just Stripped Prince Andrew Of His Military Titles & Royal Patronages
He'll face a sexual assault lawsuit as a "private citizen."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The royal family says it has stripped the Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal affiliations, and it will not help him in a sexual assault lawsuit linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” said in a statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”
A statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York:pic.twitter.com/OCeSqzCP38— The Royal Family (@The Royal Family) 1642093596
Prince Andrew’s roles will be redistributed to other members of the royal family and he will no longer be able to use the term “His Royal Highness,” Sky News reports.
A U.S. judge cleared the way earlier this week for a civil sexual assault lawsuit against the prince to proceed. The suit is linked to Prince Andrew's former associate, Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender.
Virginia Giuffre has accused the Duke of York of sexual assault and battery. She alleges that Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew for sex when she was 17 years old. She's seeking an unspecified amount in damages as well as attorneys' fees and other relief to be determined in court, CNN reports.
Prince Andrew has denied Giuffre's allegations.
In an interview in 2019, the prince told BBC a "problem" with the allegations is that he's unable to sweat after Giuffre said he was sweating when the two were together in London.
The prince stepped back from his duties in 2019 after a BBC interview about his ties to Epstein drew widespread criticism.
His lawyers tried to get Giuffre's lawsuit dismissed but the bid was rejected by a judge on Wednesday. The case is expected to move forward in civil court.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.