It's OK If Prince William & Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Photo Has You A Bit Confused

Merry Christmas from ... the desert?

@dukeandduchessofcambridge | Instagram

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released their annual family Christmas card photo and it might leave you wondering if they understood the assignment.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card," the caption on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official social media accounts read on Friday.

The photo shows William in shorts and a green polo shirt, Kate beside him in a green summer dress and children George, Charlotte and Louis sitting around them. Prince George is wearing a camouflage shirt and both boys are wearing shorts.

There's a furry rug under their feet and what appears to be a desert scene with a sheer wall of rock behind them.

Royal fans were thrilled by the photo on social media, although some people had questions about the summery scene.

Members of the Royal Family don’t typically throw on Santa hats and visit the local department store to get their Christmas photos taken. Instead, they select a photo taken during the year for their Christmas card.

The Cambridges' 2021 photo was taken at some point this year when the family was in Jordan, Kensington Palace told BBC News. However, the palace did not immediately release dates or details about the visit, and it did not share the name of the photographer.

Jordan does have some special significance to the couple as the Duchess of Cambridge lived there as a girl in the 1980s. Prince William also visited the country in 2018 and recreated a photo from his wife's childhood as a nod to her family.

Prince Charles and Camilla also released their Christmas card photo this week, although they didn't share it on social media.

The pic shows Charles in a mask and a top hat while helping Camilla adjust her mask.

Photographer Samir Hussein says he took the photo at Royal Ascot earlier this year.

