Prince William & Kate Went To A Basketball Game In Boston & The Booing Got Pretty Loud
The royals didn't seem fazed!
Prince William and Kate were met by loud boos from the crowd at a Boston Celtics NBA game on Wednesday, and the videos are pretty awkward.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were in town on their first overseas trip since the death of the queen, and they decided to make a pit stop at a basketball game to celebrate their return to the U.S., reported Sky News.
The couple took in the game from their courtside seats and got a big introduction on the jumbotron at T.D. Garden Arena on Wednesday, reported Yahoo Sports.
As soon as their faces appeared on the giant screen, the crowd started booing and chanting "USA, USA," videos from the game show.
Sports reporter and anchor Avi Carr-Gloth, who was attending a game, posted a video on Twitter of the moment the royals were featured on the screen, and it's already been watched over 100,000 times.
\u201cPrince William and Princess Kate on the Jumbotron at TD Garden followed by a smattering of boos and USA chants\u201d— Avi Carr-Gloth (@Avi Carr-Gloth) 1669858339
"Prince William and Princess Kate on the Jumbotron at T.D. Garden followed by a smattering of boos and USA chants," read Carr-Gloth's Tweet.
Another Twitter user posted a video showing a different angle of the awkward moment.
\u201cWhat was the Point of Dumping the Tea in the Harbor if you\u2019re just going to invite the Royals to a Celtics game 249 years later\u2026 #Celtics #RoyalFamily #USA\u201d— John Mikulec (@John Mikulec) 1669857796
Boston was famously the site of the Tea Party protests against the British in 1773, when colonists dumped a bunch of imported tea in the water to defy the king's taxes at the time.
It seems like the crowd's disapproval didn't faze the royals because not only were they seem smiling on the big screen as the crowds booed them, they even posted a reel on their Twitter about their "fantastic" experience at the game.
\u201cBaskets in Boston \ud83c\udfc0\n\nFantastic to celebrate the arrival of #EarthshotBoston2022 in the city and meet members of the community doing amazing things to protect and restore our planet.\u201d— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@The Prince and Princess of Wales) 1669901494
Prince William and Kate are currently on a three-day visit to Boston leading up to the Earthshot Prize gala on Friday, which is the prince's environmental awards ceremony.
However, their return to the U.S. has been partly overshadowed by accusations of racism back home at Buckingham Palace.
The future king's godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, reigned Wednesday after an incident when she asked Ngozi Fulani, a Black British-born head of the U.K. charity Sistah Space, "what part of Africa" she was from.
Hussey has since apologized for her behavior, and Buckingham Palace said it's taking the incident "extremely seriously."
"Racism has no place in our society," a spokesperson for Prince William told the BBC.
- Prince William Says His 'Grannie' Was Beside Him During His 'Happiest Moments' & 'Saddest Days' ›
- It's OK If Prince William & Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Photo Has You A Bit Confused ›
- Prince Harry Wasn't Seated With Prince William In The Front Row Of The Queen's Funeral ›
- Prince William's Godmother Resigned Over A 'Racist' Remark & People Say Meghan Markle Was Right ›
- King Charles III Used His First Speech To Give Prince William & Kate Some Big New Titles ›