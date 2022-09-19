Prince Harry Wasn't Seated With Prince William In The Front Row Of The Queen's Funeral
Harry's also not wearing the same uniform as his brother.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is currently underway in London, and Prince Harry is not in the front row with his older brother, heir to the throne, Prince William.
The two princes have been seated apart during the church service for their grandmother's funeral, highlighting the difference in their rank within the royal family since Harry and his wife Meghan, stepped down from their duties as senior royals in 2020.
During the queen's funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Harry and Meghan were seated in the second row behind other members of the royal family considered more senior, including his older brother William.
Members of Harry's family seated in the front row during the service included King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla as well as the newly minted Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Also seated in the front row are the queen's other children, including Princess Anne and Prince Edward.
The queen's second son Prince Andrew, the subject of recent controversy and no longer a working senior royal, has also been seated in the front row.
Harry and William weren't wearing the same uniforms for the funeral either. William was wearing a military uniform, while Harry was in what's been described as a mourning suit.
Because both Harry and Andrew are no longer considered to be senior working royals they were not permitted to wear a military uniform during the service, as only working members of the family who hold military rank are allowed to do so.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step away from their royal duties back in 2020. Since then, Harry's been stripped of his military titles and has taken background roles in more recent royal events, including the queen's jubilee celebration, which took place earlier this year.
The young prince and his wife decided to step down from royal duties due in part to the heavy scrutiny Meghan faced in the British press. They announced their departure from the royal family via an Instagram post on their shared account.
Despite Harry and Meghan not being in the front row during the state funeral service for the queen, watchers on Twitter have still been showing their support for the duke and duchess of Sussex, and their names have been trending globally.
"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the moment. It is all anyone cares about, really," wrote one user.
"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview seems to be proving right every day. The whole world has been watching," wrote another.