The Queen's Funeral Plans Are All Laid Out & Here's Everything You Can Expect
There's a plan for each day. 👑
Queen Elizabeth II's death marked the end of her 70 years on the throne, and now the U.K. is preparing for one of the biggest funerals in its history.
The country has been planning for the queen's death for decades, there are many steps and traditions that we know they'll have to follow when they give her a proper royal farewell.
According to the plan obtained by Politico, the funeral will be held 10 days after her death. That means it'll likely be on Sunday, September 18, although Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed the exact timing. The funeral will likely be broadcast and streamed live in many countries.
The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, so the first step under "Operation Unicorn" is to pay tribute to her at the Palace of Holyroodhouse before transporting her body to London, the Guardian reports. There'll be a big procession for her body when arriving in London, which will likely be Tuesday, September 13.
According to the BBC, once the queen's body is back in London, she's expected to lie in state at Westminster Hall for around four days before her funeral.
During that time, members of the public will be allowed to view her coffin and pay their respects to the queen. Several of her royal accessories will also be with the coffin, including the imperial state crown, the sovereign's orb and her sceptre — holding some of the world's most valuable gems.
The actual funeral will occur at Westminster Abbey — the historic church in London where many important royal ceremonies are held. It's where each monarch has been crowned over the centuries, including Queen Elizabeth II, whose coronation was held there in 1952.
The queen also married Prince Philip in Westminster Abbey in 1947, before she was the monarch. Around 64 years later, Prince William married Kate Middleton at the same church.
Some of the guests expected to attend the funeral include heads of state, members of the royal family, U.K. politicians and prime ministers from across the Commonwealth.
On the day of the funeral, the queen's coffin will be carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey by the Royal Navy's state gun carriage.
King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family are expected to be part of the procession.
During the funeral service, the newly appointed prime minister Liz Truss may play a role, she could potentially even deliver a reading.
There'll also be a two-minute moment of silence on the day of her funeral, according to a copy of the plan obtained by Politico.
After the queen's funeral, her coffin will be transported to Windsor Castle where it will be lowered into the royal vault inside St. George's Chapel.
She's expected to be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is named after her father.
There's also a digital condolence book that the public can sign.
