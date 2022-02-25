Sections

queen elizabeth ii

There's A Master Plan For Queen Elizabeth II's Death & Here's How It'll All Go Down

"London Bridge is down." 👑

​Queen Elizabeth II; London Bridge.
The United Kingdom has been planning for Queen Elizabeth II's death for many years, and while we don't know exactly when it will happen, we do know what will happen after that.

It's a grim topic that people started whispering about again in February, after the Queen tested positive for COVID-19. There were even a few false reports that she'd died.

But when the Queen does die, we likely won't get the news from a gossip site.

Once Queen Elizabeth II dies, Operation London Bridge commences. The plan is extremely detailed, according to reports and a document obtained by Politico. It lays out what will happen on the day she dies and many days afterward.

The Queen's code name is London Bridge, and other members of the family also have bridge code names for when they die.

When London Bridge goes down, here's what happens next, according to reports from Politico and Business Insider.

When the Queen dies

On the day the Queen passes away, her private secretary will tell the British Prime Minister and the Privy Council, a part of British government that operates on behalf of the Queen. The leaders of the various Commonwealth countries will also be informed via a secure line that the Queen has died.

Then there'll be a waterfall-like sharing of the news; when one person finds out, they'll tell those below them in the government, and the public will quickly learn what's happened during this process.

The gates of Buckingham Palace will be adorned with a notice of the Queen's death, according to Insider. The Palace website will go black with the same news and all British government websites will have a black banner at the top stating the Queen has passed.

Shortly after the Queen's death, the PM and the Royal Family will release official statements about it, Politico reports.

The PM will be the first government official to make a formal comment about it, and Parliament will be adjourned for 10 days so lawmakers can pay their respects.

Prince (now King) Charles will address the nation at 6 p.m. GST, according to Politico.

Before the funeral

The day after the Queen dies, Charles will be proclaimed king at St. James' Palace at 10 a.m.

Later that day, the new king will meet with the prime minister and the PM's cabinet.

If the Queen dies at one of her castles, she'll be transported to London in the first few days after it happens, according to Politico.

Three days after the Queen's death, King Charles (if that's the name he choses) will set out on a tour of the United Kingdom, starting with Scotland.

From six to nine days after the Queen's death, she'll lie in state at the Palace of Westminster so that people can visit and pay their respects. A lot of funeral preparations will happen during this time, too.

The Queen's funeral

Charles will wrap up his U.K. tour and return to London in time for the funeral. Arrangements will also be made to bring in VIP guests and foreign leaders for the Queen's send-off.

A state funeral will happen 10 days after the Queen's death. It'll happen at Westminster Hall, before a procession takes the Queen to her final resting place at Windsor Castle, where she will be buried in King George IV's Memorial Chapel.

Some sort of national mourning day is expected for the funeral, although reports vary. According to the plan that Politico obtained, there will be an unofficial bank holiday, although Insider reports that it will be an official holiday.

The funeral will be a major moment in the U.K. and around the world, as everyone finally says goodbye to one of the longest-serving monarchs in history.

