The Queen Has COVID-19 & Trudeau Has Shared A Message From 'Millions Of Canadians'
Queen Elizabeth is 95-years-old.
On the morning of February 20, it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Reuters, she has been vaccinated three times against COVID-19 and is "experiencing mild cold-like symptoms" after likely being exposed to the illness at her Windsor residence.
However, in spite of these mild symptoms, she "expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."
The news prompted well-wishes from many prominent people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"My thoughts, and the thoughts of millions of Canadians, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today" he said in a statement on Sunday.
He also added that he is"wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID-19."
Just a few weeks earlier, the PM himself also tested positive for the illness. At the time, he said he felt "fine" but worked from home as per local public health guidelines.
Trudeau was not the only politician to share well wishes with the queen. Back in the the U.K., Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, also issued a statement.
"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," he said.
The news of her positive test comes after Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth's son and heir to the throne, had contracted the disease for the second time earlier in February.
A few weeks ago, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 70th anniversary on the throne, with her ascension to the position taking place on February 6, 1952.
This makes the 95-year-old the longest reigning monarch in U.K. history.