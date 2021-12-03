Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
queen elizabeth ii

More Than Half Of Canadians Wouldn't Support Prince Charles As King After The Queen Dies

Bad news for Charles. 😬

More Than Half Of Canadians Wouldn't Support Prince Charles As King After The Queen Dies
@theroyalfamily | Instagram, @clarencehouse | Instagram

This might not be the best news for Prince Charles because it turns out that more than half of Canadians said they wouldn't support or recognize him as the King if Queen Elizabeth II were to die or step down from the throne.

A new study from the Angus Reid Institute was released on November 30 that looked into how Canadians feel about the monarchy's place in Canada along with their thoughts on Prince Charles and the queen.

With Prince Charles next in the line of succession for the throne, people were asked whether or not they would support "King Charles" as Canada's head of state if Queen Elizabeth II were to die or step down.

In response, 66% said they were opposed to recognizing him, with 40% of those citing strong opposition and 26% citing moderate opposition. Only 9% of people said they would strongly support "King Charles" and 25% said they would moderately support him.

When it comes to Canada continuing to be a part of the monarchy so long as Queen Elizabeth II is in power and recognizing her, 55% said they are in support of that.

In terms of if Canada should be a constitutional monarchy — which means the government acts in the name of the crown but gets authority from the Canadian people — indefinitely, 52% of people said no while 25% said yes and 23% said they were unsure.

At the end of November, Barbados cut ties with Queen Elizabeth II and became a republic, which ended almost 400 years of British rule. Prince Charles attended the ceremony in his mother's place.

According to a recent report by the Monarchist League of Canada, the cost of the crown in Canada was a staggering $58,749,485.52 from 2019 to 2020!

From Your Site Articles

Barbados Cut Ties With Queen Elizabeth II & Declared Rihanna A National Hero

"May you continue to shine like a diamond," Barbados' PM said.

RoyalFamily | Twitter, @badgalriri | Instagram

Barbados stopped pledging its allegiance to Queen Elizabeth and honoured one of its homegrown talents in an overnight ceremony on Monday.

The island nation officially cut ties with Queen Elizabeth II, ending nearly 400 years of British rule that includes a long history of colonialism and slavery. It also named Rihanna a national hero at a grand ceremony with the singer and Prince Charles in attendance.

Keep Reading Show less

The Crown Apparently Costs Canada Over $58 Million Each Year & Here’s How It Breaks Down

It costs less than it did before, though. 👑💰

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @theroyalfamily | Instagram

If you've ever wondered how much the queen and the crown cost Canada year-on-year, we've got you covered!

On November 22, 2021, the Monarchist League of Canada issued its triennial survey on the cost of the Canadian crown and, well, it sounds like a lot.

Keep Reading Show less

The Queen Is Taking 2 Weeks Off To Rest & Her Health Issue Is Still A Mystery

She's 95 years old and doctors keep telling her to slow down.

@royalfamily | Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II is being asked to take some time off for medical reasons.

The queen has cancelled her public appearances for at least the next two weeks on doctors' orders, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Keep Reading Show less

The Queen Declined An 'Oldie Of The Year' Award At 95 Saying 'You Are As Old As You Feel'

It was apparently the most polite rejection letter "in history."

RoyalFamily | Twitter, RoyalFamily | Twitter

Age is just a number to Queen Elizabeth II, and it's not something she wants to win an award for.

The 95-year-old just turned down a magazine's "Oldie of the Year" award, saying that she doesn't fit the criteria because "you are as old as you feel."

Keep Reading Show less