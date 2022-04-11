Prince Charles & Camilla Are Coming To Canada In May & They'll Be Visiting Three Locations
It'll be their first visit since 2017! 🇨🇦
If you've ever wanted to meet a member of the royal family in real life, you'll soon get the chance!
In a press release on Monday, April 11, the government announced that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada in May to tour the country from coast to coast.
"The month of May is a beautiful time of year in Canada, and Their Excellencies look forward to sharing it with The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during their Royal Tour of Canada," said a tweet from the Governor General's account.
The visit from the royals is part of a year-long celebration marking Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign as Queen of Canada and there will be all kinds of fun events and activities in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ottawa, and the Northwest Territories.
According to the government, the tour will show off Canada's beautiful landscapes as well as the "warmth and hospitality" of the people in the country.
"Their Royal Highnesses will meet with a diverse range of communities, hear their stories, and experience their rich traditions and culture," said the press release.
"It will be an opportunity to highlight Canada’s rich military history, raise awareness of the impacts of climate change, and showcase innovative initiatives being developed to support local communities."
This is far from the first time the couple have visited the Great White North. They were last here in the summer of 2017 to celebrate Canada's 150th year of Confederation, which was Charles' 19th trip to the country and Camilla's sixth.
Details of what exactly the pair will be getting up to will be released closer to their visit!
