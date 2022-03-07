Justin Trudeau Met With The Queen & Her Flowers Apparently Had A Subtle Message
It was the queen's first official in-person meeting since getting COVID-19.
Some subtle solidarity? Photos of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with Queen Elizabeth II show a flower arrangement in the background that some are suggesting has a deeper meaning.
On March 7, the royal family tweeted a photo showing Trudeau and Elizabeth II smiling and shaking hands, announcing that the prime minister was received at Windsor Castle for an audience with the queen.
But BBC News suggested that the blue-and-yellow flower arrangement seen behind the pair may be a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine — as those are the nation's official colours.
A royal source told BBC that it's unlikely to be a coincidence.
This afternoon The Queen received the Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau, for an Audience at Windsor Castle.
While it's not known exactly what they spoke about, in a press conference later, Trudeau said that they "had a really useful — for me anyway — conversation about global events, as we always do."
Justin Trudeau would not be a stranger to actions of solidarity with Ukraine following the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. He has made several statements about the conflict and has even received an endorsement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
On March 6, the Canadian PM flew out to Europe to speak with the prime ministers of the U.K. and the Netherlands about the ongoing crisis in the Eastern European country.
The Canadian government has continued to be a supporter of Ukraine, and has, among other things, sent lethal aid to the country and imposed sanctions on Russia.
The catch-up with Trudeau is also reportedly the queen's first official in-person meeting since she fell ill with COVID-19 a few weeks ago.