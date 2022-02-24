World Leaders Tore Into Russia For Invading Ukraine & One Country Actually Blamed The US
It's "a dark day for Europe."
Russia has officially launched an invasion of Ukraine, in one of the biggest attacks that Europe has seen since World War II.
World leaders around the globe have come out with a bunch of angry statements about the incident, with most of them condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions. Many of them are scrambling to form a game plan that will punish Russia while preventing a full-blown war.
However, a few of them — including one particularly major power — have been reluctant to condemn Russia's move.
No other countries have committed troops to help Ukraine at this point. Instead, many have threatened sanctions against Russia and/or promised to send weapons to the Ukrainians.
Meanwhile, Putin has promised "consequences you have never seen" for other countries that might step in and try to help with the military struggle.
Here is what most world leaders have had to say since Putin launched an overnight assault on Ukraine.
United States
The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/02/23/statement-by-president-biden-on-russias-unprovoked-and-unjustified-attack-on-ukraine/\u00a0\u2026— President Biden (@President Biden) 1645674028
U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine in a statement early Thursday.
"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden said in the statement. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way."
In a series of tweets posted on the president's account, he confirmed that he would be meeting with the rest of the G7 world leaders to discuss their next moves against Russia, which will include "severe sanctions."
He also promised one thing: "The world will hold Russia accountable."
Canada
Tomorrow morning, I\u2019ll be meeting with G7 partners to collectively respond \u2013 including by imposing sanctions additional to those announced earlier this week. These reckless and dangerous acts will not go unpunished. My statement:https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/statements/2022/02/23/statement-prime-minister-russias-attack-ukraine\u00a0\u2026— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1645677487
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he would be joining the "G7 partners to collectively respond- including by imposing sanctions additional to those announced earlier this week."
He also released a statement condemning the attack.
"These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are also in violation of Russia's obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations," said Trudeau.
"Canada calls on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country."
He reassured the Ukrainian Canadian community that he has not forgotten about them and that he stands with Ukraine, although he did not promise military action.
"Russia's brazen acts will not go unpunished," he said.
United Kingdom
Our mission is clear \u2013 diplomatically, politically, economically \u2013 and eventually, militarily \u2013 this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.pic.twitter.com/nmFhpDrDEy— Boris Johnson (@Boris Johnson) 1645711623
U.K. Prime Minister Borris Johnson did not hold back when addressing the situation in a live broadcast posted to his Twitter account Thursday.
"Our mission is clear, diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually, militarily; this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure," said Johnson.
He even spoke directly to the people of Russia and asked how they could support a president who just "authorized a tidal wave of violence against a fellow Slavic people, the parents of Russian soldiers who will lose their lives."
"I cannot believe this is being done in your name or that you really want the pariah status it will bring to the Putin regime."
He also promised to support Ukraine during this challenging time and expressed his plans to invoke more sanctions against Russia to "hobble the Russian economy."
"We will work with them for however long it takes to ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored."
Germany
The Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. There is no justification for it. Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms. Our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people. (1/2)— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz) 1645683430
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described Thursday as "a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe."
He also showed his solidarity with Ukraine and called Russia's attack "a blatant violation of international law."
"There is no justification for it. Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms."
He also confirmed that he would be joining the G7 leaders and NATO to discuss their next moves against Russia.
China
The #Ukraine issue is the result of many complex factors. #China is monitoring the development of the situation closely, and calls on all parties to exercise restraint to prevent the situation from getting out of control.— Hua Chunying \u534e\u6625\u83b9 (@Hua Chunying \u534e\u6625\u83b9) 1645705776
China refused to condemn Russia over the invasion, and instead described it as an issue with "many complex factors."
China is denying claims that it's backing the Russian military's offensive in Ukraine. However, they still acknowledged Russia's security threat claims as a reason for the attack, reported The Washington Post.
China also threw some shade at the U.S. regarding the entire ordeal.
Hua Chunying, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said: "we won't be like America and provide Ukraine a large amount of military equipment."
In a tweet, Hua said: "The legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected and addressed."
The United Nations
Tonight, I have only one thing to say, from the bottom of my heart:\n\nPresident Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. \n\nGive peace a chance. \n\nToo many people have already died.pic.twitter.com/PPgmABZiKl— Ant\u00f3nio Guterres (@Ant\u00f3nio Guterres) 1645672303
The secretary-general of the UN, António Guterres, tweeted out a strong request for the president of Russia.
"I have only one thing to say, from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine," Guterres said.
"Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died."
Russia launched its invasion early Thursday, sending some 190,000 troops into Ukraine along with tanks and other support equipment.
Shelling has been reported across the country, including in the capital of Kyiv.
“As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history,” Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky tweeted.
He added that Russia "has embarked on a path of evil," while Ukraine "is defending itself and won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks."
Putin has said he's trying to defend pro-Russian separatists against "genocide" in Ukraine, although there is no evidence that that's happening.