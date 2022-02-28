Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
russia ukraine war

Putin Put Russian Nuclear Forces On 'Special Alert' As Ukraine Tension Escalates

The EU has responded by applying even more sanctions on Russia.

Global Staff Writer
Russian military weapons in Moscow for the 69th anniversary of Victory Day (WWII).

Russian military weapons in Moscow for the 69th anniversary of Victory Day (WWII).

Igor Dolgov | Dreamstime

The West has poked the bear, and now nuclear forces are being put on the table.

Putin has ordered for Russian nuclear forces to be put on "special alert" on Sunday because of "aggressive statements" and heavy economic sanctions from the West in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

The Russian president had hinted at the possibility of using nuclear weapons since his invasion of Ukraine began, but on Sunday, he finally ordered for nuclear deterrent forces to be put on "special regime of combat duty," reports BBC.

Since this bold move, many NATO countries have condemned the Kremlin for bringing nuclear forces into the mix, given the globally devastating turn this conflict could take if nuclear weapons were used.

The U.S. has already condemned Russia for putting nuclear warfare on the table and called it an "unacceptable escalation."

A senior U.S. defence official warned that Putin is "potentially putting in play forces that, if there's a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous," reports the Associated Press.

However, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told BBC that Putin's latest orders are just a tactic to distract the world from "what's going wrong in Ukraine," adding that Russia is behind schedule in its invasion and that Ukrainians are putting up a "very strong fight."

Putin wants to invoke fear and "remind the world" that Russia has nuclear weapons, but this doesn't necessarily mean he is ready to use them, according to Wallace.

Since Putin's announcement, the E.U. has responded with more strict actions and prompted them to enforce a whole new wave of unprecedented sanctions against Russia.

The new measures against Russia include financing weapons for Ukraine to defend itself, a ban on Russian planes from entering E.U. airspace and shutting out Russian state news outlets in E.U. territory.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ukraine protests

Protests Are Happening In Support Of Ukraine All Over Canada & The Photos Are So Moving

Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and many more cities saw rallies!

Protestors gather in Victoria, B.C. (left) and Fredericton, N.B. (right).

GraceALore | Twitter, AndyFillmoreHFX | Twitter

Protests in support of Ukraine took place across Canada this weekend after the eastern European nation was invaded by Russia last week.

On February 24, Russian forces launched a "full scale invasion" of Ukraine after many months of tension between the two nations and NATO powers like the U.K., U.S., and Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less

Canada Is Sending $25 Million In Protective Gear To Ukraine & 'There Will Be More'

"Many, many options are on the table."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly. Right: Ukrainian flag.

@melaniejoly | Instagram, Pavlo Lys | Dreamstime

The federal government has announced that they will be sending $25 million of protective gear to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion and that "there will be more."

On Sunday, February 27, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly tweeted about the update.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada travel restrictions

Canada's Airspace Is Now Closed To Russian Aircraft Operators Due To Attacks Against Ukraine

"We will hold Russia accountable."

A plane on an airport runway.

Artyomanikeev | Dreamstime

The federal government has announced that Canada is no longer allowing Russian aircraft operators to fly in the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine, and the restriction is "effective immediately."

On Sunday, February 27, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra tweeted about the update.

Keep ReadingShow less
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Says Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine 'Is Unlikely To End Quickly'

It was also revealed that NATO hasn't yet requested that Canada deploy its forces.

Justin Trudeau during a press conference on February 24. Left: Parliament Hill with the Ukrainian flag.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that it's "unlikely" the situation will "end quickly."

On February 25, Trudeau gave an update about Canada's response to the situation in Ukraine, which includes new sanctions against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Keep ReadingShow less