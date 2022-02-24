Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Russia Just Launched A 'Full-Scale Invasion' Of Ukraine & Hinted At Its Nuclear Weapons

Putin warned of "consequences you have never faced" if other countries intervene.

Senior Global Editor
Russia Just Launched A 'Full-Scale Invasion' Of Ukraine & Hinted At Its Nuclear Weapons
President of Russia, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine | YouTube

Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a "special military operation" would take place in Ukraine early Thursday, although Ukraine's foreign minister had a different term for it, calling it a "full-scale invasion."

Putin also issued a warning to foreign countries that would interfere, hinting at Russia's nuclear arsenal, the Associated Press reports.

"Whoever would try to stop us and further create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and lead you to such consequences that you have never faced in your history," Putin said in launching the attack.

Russia's stockpile of nuclear weapons is estimated to be the largest in the world.

"No one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country will lead to the destruction and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor," Putin said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law in response to the invasion and condemned Russia for the move.

"Russia has embarked on a path of evil," he said. "But Ukraine is defending itself and won't give up its freedom."

Explosions were reported throughout Ukraine on Thursday, including in the capital city of Kyiv.

The invasion is Russia's most aggressive action since the former Soviet Union moved into Afghanistan in 1979, and may be the biggest military operation in Europe since the Second World War.

Russia had previously repeatedly denied that it was planning to invade.

The country had amassed about 190,000 troops near the Ukraine border and warned Ukraine against joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), an international defence pact to provide collective security against the Soviet Union.

The invasion comes after Putin ordered troops into two pro-Russian breakaway states in Ukraine, proclaimed after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

The Russian president said he's not moving in to occupy Ukraine. Instead, he's going to "strive for demilitarization and denazification" of the country.

Ukraine has a population of some 44 million people, and while it was once part of the Soviet Union, it expressed its will to join the European Union in 2019.

No other countries have pledged to defend Ukraine as of Thursday morning.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A Man Just Reported On Russia-Ukraine In 6 Different Languages & Twitter Is In Awe (VIDEO)

The Duolingo owl was very impressed!

PhilipinDC | Twitter

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is hella confusing, but luckily there's one reporter who can easily explain it all in six different languages.

Yeah, we said six.

Keep ReadingShow less

Russia Just Moved Troops Into Ukraine & Global Gas Prices Could Get 'Ugly' Because Of It

Gas prices could reach an all-time high ⛽️

Wuwei1970 | Dreamstime

The global economy is getting worried about Russia moving into Ukraine, and drivers are about to feel the pinch.

War breaking out is a big concern in Europe right now, and it is hitting many people in their wallets at the gas pump.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada travel restrictions

Canada Urges Travellers To Avoid Ukraine Due To 'Russian Threats & Risk Of Armed Conflict'

Travellers should fly home while "commercial means are available."

Kyryl Gorlov | Dreamstime, Irina Opachevsky | Dreamstime

Travellers from Canada are being told to avoid all trips to Ukraine right now due to "Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict."

Over the last few weeks, the Russian government has been hinting at an invasion of Ukraine. This has created a high level of international tension between both countries, the U.S., Canada and more.

Keep ReadingShow less